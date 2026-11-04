Chris Harrison Returns to Reality TV Hosting New Dating Series

Former Bachelor host Chris Harrison launches a new reality dating show, reflecting on his departure from ABC and personal growth following his controversial exit in June 2021.

Chris Harrison is officially returning to the television hosting landscape with a brand new reality dating series. The former longtime host of The Bachelor announced the casting call for his upcoming, currently unnamed program via an Instagram post on Wednesday, February 4. Harrison, who is fifty-four years old at the time of the announcement, shared a photograph captioned with the phrase Everything led to this, signaling a major professional comeback after several years away from the spotlight.

Reflecting On His Departure From The Bachelor

Harrison stepped down from his role as the face of the ABC franchise in June 2021 following significant public backlash regarding his comments about former contestant Sean Lowe. He departed after nineteen years in the position, describing the separation as a mutual decision where all parties agreed it was time for him to move on. In a recent interview with People magazine published on Monday, October 27, he expressed that leaving felt wonderful and brought him a sense of relief after such a long tenure.

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Navigating Personal Growth And Divorce

The veteran host opened up about the messy nature of his own divorce, noting that breakups rarely follow the clean narratives seen in movies. Speaking on the Wednesday, November 4 episode of a podcast, Harrison admitted that while the process was contentious, he views the experience as a blessing that facilitated his development as a man, husband, father, and friend. He emphasized that reconnecting with himself and others was essential during this period of transition.

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New Project Focuses On Finding Love

The upcoming series aims to help people find love again, marking a return to the genre that defined much of Harrison's career. He stated that casting is now open for the project, which represents the most genuine excitement he has felt in a long time. Harrison believes that timing, karma, and perhaps divine intervention played roles in bringing him back to relationship programming, suggesting that everything truly comes back to love and being intentional in those connections.

Future Plans And Industry Impact

Harrison initially feared he might never work in the business again or host another relationship show after his tough call to leave The Bachelor. However, the opportunity to helm this new venture has reignited his passion for the format. He noted that renegotiating his previous contract felt like the right moment to go, even though it was a difficult choice to make at the time. The launch of this new show signals a definitive chapter closure for his time with ABC and a fresh start in the competitive reality TV market.