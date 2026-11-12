Chris Harrison Launches New Faith-Based Dating Show for Jace Hudson

Chris Harrison returns to reality TV with a new dating series for Jace Hudson. The show removes traditional elimination ceremonies and focuses on intentional dating grounded in faith.

Chris Harrison has officially returned to reality television with a brand-new dating series that prioritizes authenticity and shared religious values over traditional game mechanics. The former host of The Bachelor is stepping away from his signature rose ceremony format to produce a project centered on Jace Hudson, a contestant seeking genuine connection through faith.

Chris Harrison Returns With New Dating Format

Chris Harrison launched a new reality dating series designed to help viewers find love through intentional and values-driven interactions. The project serves as a direct response to what Harrison describes as a cultural shift where a younger generation is returning to church and moving away from superficial dating applications.

Also read Chris Harrison Says Being Fired From ‘The Bachelor’ Was a “Blessing,” Not a Cancellation

Harrison, aged 55, noted that millions of people are watching this transition in modern dating culture. He stated that the industry must listen to these signals to understand how love is found in the current social landscape. This new show aims to answer whether romance can thrive without the artificial pressures of previous television formats.

Jace Hudson Leads Faith-Centered Journey

Jace Hudson serves as the central figure in this new program, which focuses on men and women who share a core value of faith. The series structure encourages organic development of relationships rather than forced dramatic moments typical of the genre.

Harrison and his wife, Lauren Zima, created the project with a strict mandate to remove contrived elements. They eliminated traditional elimination ceremonies, fantasy suites, and the use of trinkets to convey romantic interest. The goal was to strip away production tactics that feel fake or manipulative to the audience.

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According to Harrison, the production team removed these barriers to create the most authentic dating show possible. They decided against any format that forces participants into staged scenarios. This approach allows Jace Hudson to build connections naturally without the interference of televised conflict or arbitrary rules.

Removing Elimination Ceremonies and Fantasy Suites

Chris Harrison admitted that cutting elimination ceremonies was a risky decision for the producers. These segments typically provide clear, set moments in time that help viewers track the progression of the story. However, the team believed these moments were artificial and disconnected from real-life relationship building.

Instead of a formal ceremony, participants must have direct conversations when ending a romantic connection. Harrison emphasized that this is how a gentleman should behave and what people should expect in genuine relationships. He stated that viewers should not have to watch people hide behind trinkets or text messages to end things.

The production also abandoned the concept of overnight dates, known in the Bachelor Nation community as fantasy suites. Harrison explained that if Jace Hudson needs private time to deepen a connection, the team will facilitate that conversation. The schedule remains flexible to accommodate the genuine needs of the participants rather than a rigid filming timeline.

Chris Harrison Takes Advisor Role Behind The Scenes

Chris Harrison has chosen to take a backseat role in this production, serving as an advisor rather than a traditional host. He avoids standing at a podium delivering familiar lines that audiences have heard for twenty years. His presence is limited to moments where Jace Hudson needs guidance or support.

Harrison described his role as being a friend and confidant who nudges the main participant when necessary. He noted that he inserted himself only when a sit-down conversation or a specific talk was needed. This approach allows the focus to remain on Jace Hudson and the contestants rather than on a single host figure.

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Harrison co-produced the series with his wife, Lauren Zima, who works behind the scenes as an executive producer. The couple sold the concept to a major network, ensuring that the vision remains aligned with their shared values. Harrison expressed satisfaction with this new dynamic, noting that he has no one to blame for his limited screen time.

Impact on Modern Reality Television Standards

This new project signals a significant departure from the high-drama model that has dominated dating shows for decades. By removing artificial walls and production tricks, the series aims to raise the level of expectation for viewers. Harrison wants to demonstrate that real, intentional people with morals can find love without manufactured conflict.

The departure from traditional formats reflects a broader industry trend toward authenticity. Harrison stated that the team kept swiping at unnecessary elements until only the genuine interactions remained. This method challenges the conventional wisdom that drama drives ratings, suggesting that honesty may be a more compelling narrative tool.

Harrison believes this format addresses the growing fatigue audiences feel toward scripted reality television. He hopes that by showing real conversations and genuine efforts, the show can help people find love again. The series represents a concerted effort to align television content with the values of a generation seeking deeper connections.

As Harrison looks toward the future, he remains hopeful that the market is ready for this approach. He acknowledged that figuring out the right timing is complex, but the demand for authenticity seems clear. The success of this project could influence how other networks approach dating and relationship programming in the coming years.

The elimination of ghosts and text-based breakups marks a bold step in humanizing reality TV participants. Harrison wants viewers to see that ending a relationship requires courage and direct communication. This standard applies to the contestants on screen and serves as a lesson for the audience.

Harrison concluded that the project is an experiment in raising expectations for what romance looks like on television. He emphasized that the team is listening to the cultural signals around faith and intentionality. This new series stands as a testament to the belief that love can be found in the modern world through patience and honesty.