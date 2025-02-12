Chris Harris Drives Aston Martin Valkyrie Spider and is Impressed

Automotive journalist Chris Harris recently had the opportunity to test drive the Aston Martin Valkyrie Spider, the open-top version of the limited-edition hypercar. While Harris wasn't immediately impressed with the standard Coupe, he found the Spider to be a significantly better driving experience.

Harris wasn't a big fan of the Valkyrie when he first drove it, but now he thinks it's sensational. This Valkyrie Spider was the first example to be delivered in the United States and looks gorgeous. There's no better way to enjoy the 6.5-liter naturally-aspirated V12 than with the roof off. As if the Aston Martin Valkyrie wasn’t crazy enough, the British marque decided to launch a Spider version a couple of years ago and customer deliveries have started in earnest.

The first example to land in the United States has been doing the rounds on social media in recent weeks and none other than Chris Harris has had the chance to put it to the test – on the road no less. This particular Valkryie Spider is owned by a collector known as Supercar Ron on social media and was ordered new by real estate mogul and car enthusiast Manny Khosbhin. However, he decided not to take delivery of it, and ended up selling it to another prolific US collector. Fortunately, the new owner is more than happy to drive it on the street, and makes frequent appearances at Cars and Coffee events. Everyone’s favorite automotive journalist had the chance to drive the Adrian Newey-designed hypercar on urban streets and along some beautiful desert roads and is full of praise with it. This isn’t the first time Harris has driven a Valkyrie. He had his first opportunity to drive a Coupe a couple of years ago in Bahrain, but wasn’t won over by it. However, he says this Valkyrie Spider is much better to drive than that first car, offering a surprising amount of compliance and remarkable performance that makes it very enjoyable to drive on the road. Unsurprisingly, Harris is blown away by the 6.5-liter naturally-aspirated Cosworth V12, and says the droptop offers an even better driving experience than the Coupe. Aston Martin built just 85 examples of the Valkryie Spider, with prices starting at around the $4 million mark. That’s an insane amount of money to spend for a road car, but there really is nothing else quite like the Valkyrie on four wheels





Carscoop / 🏆 306. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

ASTON MARTIN VALKYRIE SPIDER CHRIS HARRIS HYPERCAR V12 ENGINE

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

“We Quickly Shook That Off”: ‘Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man’ Showrunner Reveals When the Series Split From the MCUSpider-Man slinging a web in &39;Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man&39;

Read more »

'Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man' Just Recreated One of the Best Scenes From 'Captain America: Civil War'Spider-Man slinging a web in &39;Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man&39;

Read more »

Spider-Man 2099 Bursts Onto the Scene With Funko Pop! Comic Cover Figure [Exclusive]Spider-Man 2099, Miguel O&39;Hara, in Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse

Read more »

Spider-Man Noir and Spider-Ham Join the S.H.Figuarts CollectionBandai Tamashii Nations adds Spider-Man Noir and Spider-Ham to their S.H.Figuarts line, inspired by their appearances in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The set includes several accessories, such as Spider-Man Noir's removable fabric coat and hat, as well as Spider-Ham's giant mallet. The figures are priced at $119.99 with free U.S. shipping and are expected to arrive in August.

Read more »

“My Biggest Fear Was That It Was Gonna Be Annoying and Woke”: ‘Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man’ Star Shares His Praise for the SeriesSpider-Man slinging a web in &39;Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man&39;

Read more »

Marvel’s Newest Spider-Man Release Has The Street-Level Stories I’ve Been Dreaming Of Seeing In The MCU For 8 YearsSplit image of Spider-Man in Spider-Man Homecoming

Read more »