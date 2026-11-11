Chris Getz Plans for White Sox to Add Players Before Potential Lockout

Every MLB fan knows what is most likely coming. The CBA between MLB and the MLBPA is set to expire on December 1, at which point a lockout will commence barring

Apr 26, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox general manager Chris Getz speaks before a baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and Tampa Bay Rays at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect Every MLB fan knows what is most likely coming. The CBA between MLB and the MLBPA is set to expire on December 1, at which point a lockout will commence barring the very improbable scenario that the sides reach an agreement before then. Should the lockout happen, teams will be barred from making any kind of player transaction.

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Since there's no sign that a new CBA is imminent, this means general managers have less than three weeks to reshape their rosters to their liking. One might think the White Sox wouldn't be aggressive going after new players given their history. That might have been true in past years when things weren't going well, but Chris Getz has a duty to capitalize on a playoff season that not even Jerry Reinsdorf saw coming.

Dec 22, 2025; Chicago, Il, USA; New Chicago White Sox player Munetaka Murakami, right, holds his jersey with General Manager Chris Getz, left, during a press conference where he was introduced at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectbefore the end of November. Of course, the question now is which route he will take after such a massive year.?

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As far as more conventional routes, are trades or free agency among players already in the bigs the more likely path for him? That's for him to know and for everyone outside the organization to find out.

White Sox Chris Getz says it’s likely there will be player additions to the team before December1st. At the very least, it's refreshing to know that, if there is to be a lockout, the Sox likely won't enter it with a roster that hasn't been touched since the season ended. To do so would be nothing less than negligent, and every GM most certainly knows that.

If Getz isn't proactive, he'll be scrambling to assemble something akin to a productive offseason during what most certainly would be a very limited window. As Mister Rogers used to say, one might make mistakes if they should have to hurry up. It's hard to tell whether Rick Hahn or Kenny Williams would have made this statement in a similar situation. But to the joy of many White Sox fans, that's no longer relevant to this situation.

This is a different era, and this past season was evidence of that. At the very least, Getz is making an effort to show he cares.

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Nevertheless, Getz doesn't have a lot of time to assemble his next team as things stand, so it's time for him to put his money where his mouth is. After nearly eight years on newspaper night desks, Geoffrey began a lengthy tenure with Fighting Irish Wire to cover Notre Dame athletics for USA TODAY. He continues covering the Irish and other college football stories for The Voice of College Football.

He also covers prep sports for the Daily Herald and Chicagoland Soccer, writes about Chicago sports for Da Windy City and helps run Chicago Bulls Confidential. He received a bachelor's degree from North Central College in 2011 and a master's degree from DePaul University in 2016. He hosts a World Series history podcast and hopes to visit every MLB stadium, so far having checked off 20 current ballparks and four demolished ones.