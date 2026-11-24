Chris Evans discloses Marvel's original plan to continue his character Steve Rogers as Nomad after Avengers Endgame, explaining why he declined the role.

Chris Evans recently disclosed that Marvel Studios had a concrete plan for him to continue appearing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe long after his departure from the franchise. The actor revealed that executives Kevin Feige and Louis D'Esposito pitched a storyline where his character, Steve Rogers, would return as the Marvel Comics hero known as Nomad.

This revelation comes as the MCU prepares for the release of the film currently titled Avengers Doomsday. Evans has been a central figure in the franchise since its inception, and his initial surprise announcement regarding his return has generated significant excitement among fans who have followed the series since its first phase.

Also read Chris Evans Reunites with Sebastian Stan in Avengers Doomsday Trailer

The Original Nomad Pitch Details

According to interviews Evans gave to Entertainment Weekly ahead of the new film, the conversation took place over dinner where Feige and D'Esposito presented the studio's vision. They proposed that Steve Rogers remain active within the Multiverse Saga, though he would no longer hold the mantle of Captain America, a role that Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson had already assumed.

Evans described the proposal as a great pitch, noting that Marvel sent him a detailed script or treatment outlining this new direction. He stated that while the concept was strong, he simply felt that the conclusion he reached in 2019 was the right ending for the character. He expressed that he was very happy with how the events of that year wrapped up, which influenced his decision-making process at the time.

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Reasons for Declining the Role

Evans explained to Entertainment Weekly that he did not feel the Nomad storyline was what he wanted to pursue immediately after ending his tenure. He emphasized that the narrative arc he chose was to return to the past to live a life alongside Peggy Carter, played by Hayley Atwell. This choice prioritized a personal, emotional closure over a continuation of the superhero action genre.

Had Evans accepted the pitch, the trajectory of subsequent films would have been vastly different. The marketing for Avengers Doomsday currently relies heavily on the premise that Steve retired entirely upon returning to 1945. The trailers emphasize his life as a regular citizen in the modern era, rather than an active adventurer.

Impact on Avengers Doomsday Narrative

Avengers Doomsday, formerly known as Avengers The Kang Dynasty, is scheduled for release on December 18, 2026. The film is directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, with a runtime of 165 minutes. The story involves Steve Rogers returning from the past, a plot point that was teased in the post-credits scene of Avengers Endgame Encore, where Loki stops his dance with Carter.

Hayley Atwell, who reprises her role as Peggy Carter, also spoke to Entertainment Weekly about her return. She described the relationship between Steve and Peggy as the beating heart of the new installment. The latest trailers confirm that the couple has a son who is already a teenager, adding a new dynamic to their reintegration into the present day.

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Future of the Character and Nomad Concept

The existence of Steve and Peggy's son suggests that the former Captain America has not engaged in off-screen adventures as Nomad. If he had, the family dynamic might be different, or he would likely be known for his continued vigilante work. The current narrative suggests a full retirement from superhero duties.

Looking ahead, if Steve Rogers survives the events of Avengers Doomsday and the following film, Avengers Secret Wars, in 2027, the door might remain open for the Nomad concept. Evans has left the possibility that he could return, potentially bringing the Nomad storyline to life after the franchise undergoes its next major shift. Marvel Studios, under the leadership of Feige, continues to navigate the complex legacy of its earliest heroes.