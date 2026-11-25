Marvel Studios pitched Chris Evans the Nomad identity for Steve Rogers after Endgame, but he preferred the film's timeline conclusion. Details on his Doomsday return.

Chris Evans recently revealed that Marvel Studios proposed a unique continuation for Steve Rogers after the events of Avengers: Endgame, but the actor declined the offer. The studio suggested adopting the Nomad identity to keep the character active in the MCU. Evans ultimately felt the film provided a definitive and satisfying conclusion to the character's arc. This revelation sheds light on the behind-the-scenes negotiations that shaped the future of the original Avengers member.

The Nomad Proposal Discussion

During the production phase of Avengers: Endgame, Marvel Studios leadership engaged Chris Evans in detailed conversations about his future in the franchise. Co-president Lou D'Esposito and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige invited Evans to dinner specifically to discuss continuing his journey within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Their strategy involved Steve Rogers stepping away from the Captain America mantle entirely. The proposed narrative centered on Rogers adopting the Nomad identity as a new path forward.

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Evans recalled the specific nature of this pitch during recent interviews. He noted that executives expressed a strong desire to continue making movies with him. The core of their proposal was that Steve would no longer be Captain America. Instead, he would transform into the character known as Nomad. This shift was designed to explore a different side of the superhero's personality and role.

Understanding the Nomad Identity

The Nomad identity holds significant weight in Marvel Comics lore as a representation of departure. In the source material, Steve Rogers adopts this persona after abandoning the traditional Captain America label. The character embodies Rogers' separation from the conventional role of a patriotic American symbol. It signifies his journey as a man who has temporarily lost his country to fight for.

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Marvel Studios formalized this concept by sending Evans a written pitch document. The document outlined the proposed story arc in detail. Evans acknowledged the quality of the creative proposal he received. He described the pitch as great and impressive in its execution. The narrative potential of a countryless Captain America intrigued him intellectually.

Reasons for Declining the Role

Despite the quality of the pitch, Evans decided against pursuing the Nomad storyline. He stated that he was very happy with how Avengers: Endgame wrapped up the character's journey. The ending provided a natural exit point that he found emotionally resonant. In the film, Steve returns to the past to spend his life with Peggy Carter. He then hands the iconic shield to Sam Wilson, concluding his legacy.

Evans explained that the ending did not feel like the direction he was looking to take at that time. He felt the story had reached a complete and proper conclusion. The proposal to continue as Nomad did not align with his vision for the character's final chapter. His decision was based on artistic satisfaction rather than contractual issues. He believed the timeline conclusion offered the best closure.

Future Implications and Doomsday Return

Chris Evans is now confirmed to return as Steve Rogers in the upcoming film Doomsday. Marvel Studios has not yet released the exact details of his role in the movie. The studio is keeping his involvement under wraps until closer to the release date. This return marks a significant moment for fans who believed the character was gone permanently.

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The upcoming Avengers: Doomsday will feature epic showdowns between superheroes from different eras. The narrative will unite heroes against the threat of Doctor Doom. Evans' return adds a layer of historical weight to this multiverse-spanning conflict. Fans are eagerly awaiting official confirmation of how the original Captain America will appear. His potential involvement could reshape the dynamics of the next major crossover event.