Chris Evans is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for Avengers: Doomsday despite hinting he was done with the franchise.

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However, despite Evans saying he was “happily retired” and “sad to not be back with the band,” the actor met with Marvel about a potential return..

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“He’s like, ‘Why would we ever compromise that? ’ Of anybody involved, as far as the cast goes, he may be the most committed to that aspect.

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“They said, ‘We’d love to continue making movies with you. Steve would no longer be Captain America, he would be Nomad,'” Evans said.

“They sent me a pitch, and it was a great pitch. It really was. But for whatever reason at the time, I was very happy with how things wrapped up. It didn’t feel like it was the thing I was looking to do at the time.

”, Steve and Peggy Carter travel back in time to live their life. Steve then appears in the present day as an old man to pass the baton to Sam Wilson.

However, in thetrailer, Steve and Peggy look like they haven’t aged, which could mean they are time traveling through the multi-verse. Studio Lambert Is Digging Into The Archives For Its Next ‘Traitors’-Sized Hit