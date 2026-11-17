Chris Evans leads Before We Go, now streaming free on Lionsgate Movies' YouTube. Discover the plot, cast, and release history of this 2014 romantic drama.

The romantic drama Before We Go, starring Chris Evans, is now available to stream for free on the official Lionsgate Movies YouTube channel. This digital release offers fans an accessible way to revisit the 2014 film, which centers on a chance encounter between two strangers in New York City. The availability on YouTube marks a new chapter for the movie, bringing its narrative of unexpected connection to a broader online audience.

Plot And Cast Dynamics In New York

The story follows Nick Vaughan, portrayed by Chris Evans, and Brooke Dalton, played by Alice Eve. Their lives intersect after Brooke is robbed, leading Nick to offer assistance in reaching New Haven. This journey, intended to be straightforward, quickly becomes complicated as unforeseen events disrupt their plans. The film explores how brief interactions can have profound, life-changing effects on individuals who initially do not know each other.

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The ensemble cast includes several notable actors who contribute to the film's atmosphere. Supporting roles are filled by John Cullum, Mark Kassen, Elijah Moreland, and Daniel Spink. Additional performances come from Maria Breyman, Beth Katehis, Kevin Carolan, Allie Woods Jr., Gerald Bunsen, and Fenton Lawless. Chris Evans' brother, Scott Evans, also appears in the film, adding a personal touch to the production team and cast.

Production History And Festival Debut

Before We Go made its public debut in the Special Presentations section of the 39th Toronto International Film Festival in 2014. Prior to this premiere, the project was known under the original title 1:30 Train, as announced in 2013. The title change occurred before the film's first major screening, signaling a shift in its branding or narrative focus before reaching festival audiences.

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Chris Evans served multiple critical roles in the film's creation, acting as the lead star while also directing the project. He worked alongside producers Mark Kassen, McG, Mary Viola, Karen Baldwin, Howard Baldwin, and William J. Immerman. The technical crew featured editor John Axelrad and cinematographer John Guleserian, whose visual choices helped define the film's aesthetic. Evans' dual role as director and actor underscores his multifaceted involvement in bringing the story to screen.

Release Timeline And Critical Reception

Following its festival premiere, the movie arrived on digital platforms and in select theaters across the United States in 2015. The theatrical run was limited, and the film did not achieve significant box office success due to a lukewarm reception from critics and audiences. Despite the modest commercial performance, the film has found a new home through digital distribution, allowing it to reach viewers who may have missed its initial theatrical window.

Current critical metrics reflect the mixed response the film received upon release. Before We Go holds a 28% Tomatometer score and a 57% Popcornmeter score. These ratings indicate a divide between professional critics and general audiences. The availability on Lionsgate's YouTube channel provides a cost-free opportunity for users to experience the film and form their own opinions on the performances and direction.