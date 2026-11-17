Chris Evans clarifies Steve Rogers is not Captain America in Avengers Doomsday. Anthony Mackie holds the mantle. Details on Evans' return and the MCU's next phase.

Chris Evans has officially addressed his upcoming appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, confirming that his character Steve Rogers will appear in the highly anticipated film Avengers: Doomsday. The actor provided a definitive clarification regarding his role, stating that Steve Rogers is not the Captain America in this specific movie iteration. Instead, Evans emphasized that the mantle belongs entirely to Sam Wilson, played by Anthony Mackie.

Clarifying Steve Rogers Role In Upcoming Film

During a recent interview, Evans was questioned about the deliberate absence of the phrase Captain America in discussions surrounding his return to the franchise. He responded directly to these inquiries by explaining the distinction between his character and the superhero identity. Evans stated, Steve is just Steve. Steve is not Captain America in this movie. That is Mackie. This statement settles recent speculation that Evans might be reprising the title role in a different capacity.

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The clarification highlights a significant shift in how the character is portrayed following the conclusion of the Infinity Saga. While Steve Rogers was synonymous with the shield and the hero identity for over a decade, his current status in the cinematic narrative is distinct. The actor made it clear that his return focuses on the man himself rather than the symbol, ensuring that Anthony Mackie remains the sole bearer of the Captain America legacy in this project.

Evans Reluctance And Initial Marvel Discussions

Beyond his role in Doomsday, Evans revealed that he was initially hesitant to return to the studio after the events of Avengers: Endgame. He disclosed that studio executives Kevin Feige and Louis D'Esposito approached him with creative ideas for Steve's character while the team was still filming Endgame. These early discussions involved developing storylines where Steve Rogers would return as Nomad, a vigilante identity he adopted after relinquishing the shield.

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However, Evans admitted that none of these proposed storylines resonated with him regarding Steve's character arc. He expressed a high standard for returning to the role, noting that he did not want to come back unless there was something truly meaningful, impactful, and unique. This hesitation underscores the actor's respect for the character's history and his desire to ensure any return felt organic and necessary rather than forced by franchise demands.

Sam Wilson Legacy And Mcu Captain America

Avengers: Doomsday is set to feature only one Captain America, with Anthony Mackie firmly established in the role. Mackie first appeared in the MCU as Sam Wilson in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. During that film, he met Evans' Steve Rogers and quickly became one of his closest allies. The narrative established Sam securing a pair of mechanical wings and fighting alongside Steve as the Falcon.

The duo continued their partnership as Falcon and Captain America in Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and ultimately in Endgame. At the conclusion of the Infinity Saga, Steve Rogers traveled back in time to live a full life with Peggy Carter. Upon returning as an elderly man, he handed his iconic shield to Sam Wilson. This pivotal moment formally passed the role of Captain America to his friend, setting the stage for Mackie's subsequent appearances.

Sam Wilson's journey as the new Captain America continued to unfold in the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. In that series, he accepted the mantle and officially became Captain America. He later led his own feature film, Captain America: Brave New World, which further solidified his position within the MCU. In the upcoming Avengers film, Sam is expected to lead the Avengers, continuing the tradition set by Steve Rogers while forging his own path.