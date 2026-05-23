Chris Claremont's X-Men Legacy in the '90s

This text discusses the impact of Chris Claremont's X-Men series in the 1980s, his influence on the team and their writers, and the subsequent long-term story arcs. It also mentions the popularity of X-Men books and the impact they had on the comics industry and popular culture during that time.

Chris Claremont 's 1980s run with the X-Men allowed the team to surpass Marvel's Avengers and Fantastic Four. He introduced a long-term story arc in a '90s X-Men book that was considered one of the best in the industry, causing interest to soar.

Claremont's style influenced the team's writers, who incorporated similar arcs, but these efforts were not as successful as Claremont's run had been. The X-Men books were widely read across the industry, and even those who didn't like superheroes were interested in comics. The X-Men were ubiquitous in the '90s, and the story arcs and market success left a lasting impact on the team and the industry





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Chris Claremont X-Men Long-Term Story Arcs Market Success Impact On The Industry

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