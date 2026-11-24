Former Governor Chris Christie analyzes the midterm elections, Trump's predicted downfall, and his potential third presidential run while discussing the Republican party's future.

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie believes the recent midterm election results validate his long-standing warnings about Donald Trump leading the Republican Party toward a political cliff. Speaking from his northern New Jersey consulting firm, Christie argued that the current political landscape was an inevitable outcome of decisions made by both parties over the past several years.

The Inevitability Of Trumps Downfall

Christie stated that there is likely no other person on the national political stage who understands Trump better than he does, citing a twenty-four-year relationship with the former president. He asserted that the events of Tuesday were unavoidable, primarily because Democratic leaders failed to govern effectively between twenty-twenty-one and twenty-twenty-three. According to Christie, this period allowed Trump to be resurrected politically, setting him up for a collapse he compares in magnitude only to the Watergate scandal.

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The former governor emphasized that Trump lacks the ability to control his anger and vindictiveness, which are traits that prevent any possibility of forgiveness or moral grounding. Christie predicted that upon regaining power, Trump would utilize it for two specific purposes: seeking vengeance against perceived enemies and enriching himself to an extreme degree. He described Trump as someone for whom the situation is entirely self-centered, lacking any moral core or desire to help others who might benefit from their association.

Contrasting Leadership And Moral Standards

Christie highlighted a stark contrast between his own political approach and that of his former rivals, particularly noting the behavior of other Republican candidates during the twenty-twenty-four debates. He recalled a moment when moderator Brett Baier asked candidates if they would vote for a convicted felon, observing that only Christie and Asa Hutchinson refused to raise their hands. In contrast, Christie listed Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Tim Scott, Mike Pence, and Vivek Ramaswamy as those who did raise their hands.

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He noted that the brutal booing he received in the auditorium during that response was a clear indicator of the political climate. Christie suggested that the other candidates were not serious contenders because they were simultaneously pandering to Trump. This dynamic, according to Christie, contributed significantly to the current state of the Republican Party and the isolation he now faces as a critic.

A New Chapter And Potential Third Run

The interview took place roughly a week after the midterm elections, with Christie appearing cheerful and unhurried while wearing a Knicks sweatshirt. He arrived at his office signaling that conditions seemed to be improving for his political outlook, despite his previous failures in the presidential race. The walls of his conference room are decorated with bipartisan mementos, reflecting his long history in New Jersey politics and his current role as a consultant and commentator.

Christie discussed why he is now considering a third presidential campaign, even after his previous two attempts cratered. He views the post-Trump party as being at a crossroads, facing a critical debate about whether to return to its intellectual roots or resign itself to the nativist margins of American life. Christie believes he remains one of the party's most sophisticated communicators and suggests that his voice will be essential in this upcoming discussion.

The Role Of Trumps Psychology In Politics

Christie analyzed Trump's psychology, describing it as weird and fundamentally driven by a lack of a moral compass. He argued that Trump takes personal offense when others benefit from their association with him, a behavior Christie considers unusual for presidents who often understand that legal associations bring financial benefits. This possessive and angry reaction, Christie noted, is a key factor in Trump's political failures and his inability to maintain a broad coalition.

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The former governor also expressed his disdain for former Republican rivals, singling out Jared Kushner among others. He believes that the current crisis in the Republican Party is a direct result of these alliances and the failure of other leaders to stand firm against Trump's influence. Christie sees his own position as unique, offering a perspective that is both critical and informed by decades of experience in the political arena.

Looking Ahead To The Future Of The Gop

As the Republican Party navigates its uncertain future, Christie remains a central figure in the conversation. His ability to communicate bluntly and his willingness to challenge his own party's dominant figure make him a significant voice in the ongoing debate. He suggests that the party must confront these issues head-on if it wishes to remain relevant in American politics.

Christie's reflections on the midterm elections and his potential return to the presidential race indicate that he does not plan to fade into the background. Instead, he aims to shape the direction of the Republican Party by advocating for a return to traditional values and principled leadership. His analysis provides a critical perspective on the current political landscape and the challenges that lie ahead for the party.