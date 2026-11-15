Chris Christie Predicts Trump Job Approval Will Rise to 38 Percent

Former Governor Chris Christie argues on ABC that Donald Trump will view 38 percent job approval as a peak, citing corruption and incompetence.

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie offered a stark assessment of the current political landscape during an appearance on ABC's This Week, asserting that President Donald Trump will eventually view his current 38 percent job approval rating as the height of his administration's popularity.

Christie joined Martha Raddatz to discuss the trajectory of the Republican Party following the recent midterms. He suggested that the party's reliance on specific ideological figures, including Stephen Miller and Jim Jordan, has created a fragile environment that may not withstand future electoral challenges.

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Christie Assesses GOP Stability

When asked if Republicans would double down on Trump's agenda, Christie noted that the situation remains undetermined. He explained that party members are still in a state of recovery, roughly eleven to twelve days away from evaluating the aftermath of the election results and attempting to understand the implications.

Christie emphasized that the administration's leadership style is defined by loyalty rather than competence. He argued that cabinet officers are appointed specifically because they align with the president's views, suggesting that this dynamic will hinder effective governance in the coming two years.

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Corruption Allegations and NVIDIA

The former governor pointed to recent controversies involving NVIDIA and the Federal Aviation Administration as examples of the administration's deepest weaknesses. He claimed these incidents highlight a pattern of incompetence that is unlikely to improve regardless of political adjustments.

Christie focused heavily on the situation surrounding NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, describing the core issue as a matter of corruption. He alleged that Huang's financial contributions and personal alignment with the president were significant factors in the lack of immediate regulatory action.

Financial Ties and Government Response

Christie detailed specific financial transactions, claiming $25 million was directed to a ballroom project and millions more to the campaign. He suggested these contributions were intended to secure political favor, potentially positioning Huang for a cabinet role had he desired it.

According to Christie, the administration's response to serious issues involving these financial ties was avoidance. He stated that Trump walked away from the problem rather than addressing it directly, illustrating a dangerous intersection of corruption and incompetence.

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Impact on Voter Trust and Future

Christie warned that this combination of factors will ultimately cause the American people to lose confidence in the current leadership. He believes that the administration's refusal to address these core issues will lead to a decline in public trust and political standing.

The former governor concluded that the current approval rating is likely the peak for the administration. He suggested that future developments will only reinforce his view that the 38 percent approval mark represents the good old days for Donald Trump.