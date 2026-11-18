Series creator Chris Carter confirms his active plans to continue The X-Files with Ryan Coogler and original stars David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson in a new series or movie format.

Series creator Chris Carter has officially confirmed that he remains fully prepared to continue the mythos of The X-Files. His comments come shortly after Hulu greenlit a new pilot for the franchise. The upcoming reboot is helmed by filmmaker Ryan Coogler, who is known for his work on the movie Sinners. This development marks a significant moment for the iconic sci-fi television series that has captivated audiences for decades.

Chris Carter Confirms Active Revival Strategy

Chris Carter revealed that his intention to revisit the original storylines is active and alive. This confirmation comes eight years after the previous reboot attempt. During a recent interview promoting his latest project Queens for a Day. Carter expressed readiness to return to the world he created. He stated that he would love to continue the arc of Fox Mulder and Dana Scully. This could be executed either as a new television series or as a theatrical movie.

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Original Stars Express Interest In Return

Original series stars David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson have both expressed interest in participating in the reboot. They are famously known for bringing the iconic agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully to life. Their potential involvement has not been officially confirmed by the studio. However, their story as fans know it is far from over. The new reboot will introduce a fresh cast of characters. At its core, the project aims to preserve the DNA of the original series.

Season 11 Setup Was Intentional Narrative Move

Carter explained that The X-Files Season 11 intentionally left the characters' fate ambiguously open. This creative decision was made to provide a takeoff point for future stories. He noted that he went to great lengths with four episodes during the last two reboots. These episodes were designed to set up the story for either a movie or a limited series. The subtle teasing has frustrated some fans who wanted a conclusive ending. But Carter views this ambiguity as a necessary structural element.

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Queens For A Day Reunites Key Cast Members

The interview where these plans were shared was part of the promotion for Queens for a Day. This new project reunites several X-Files alums for a fresh storytelling experience. The continued emphasis from Carter serves to reassure fans of the franchise's legacy. It keeps hope alive for those waiting for a definitive conclusion. The X-Files has been reopened multiple times before with Mulder and Scully. Each time series creator Chris Carter tends to leave their conclusion open-ended.

Next Steps For The Franchise Future

The green light from Hulu for Ryan Coogler's pilot suggests immediate movement on the reboot. The studio is moving forward with the new vision under Coogler's direction. Fans can expect a narrative that honors the original premise. The involvement of Carter ensures continuity with the established lore. The industry is watching closely to see if David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson join the project. Their participation would bridge the gap between the original era and the new iteration.