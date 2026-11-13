Chris Carter Confirms Interest in Returning Mulder and Scully

X-Files creator Chris Carter discusses plans for a sequel with David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson following the greenlight of Ryan Coogler's Hulu series.

The creator of The X-Files, Chris Carter, has confirmed he remains committed to bringing agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully back for a new project, despite the franchise currently undergoing a major structural shift. The sci-fi property is experiencing a significant resurgence with the recent release of Carter's horror-tinged sequel film, I Want to Believe, and the simultaneous development of a reboot by director Ryan Coogler.

Strategic Timing for Sequel Development

After months of silence regarding future plans, it was officially confirmed in October 2026 that Coogler's X-Files series had been greenlit by Hulu. The new series features Himesh Patel and Danielle Deadwyler as a new pair of FBI agents investigating strange phenomena. When asked in an interview with Page Six Hollywood about his interest in returning David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson for a sequel, Carter expressed strong enthusiasm but emphasized the need for careful timing.

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Carter stated that he would love the opportunity to continue the original duo's story, but indicated that the newly greenlit Coogler show is a key factor impacting the current timeline. He explained that the team must wait until Coogler's series finds its audience before figuring out how to proceed with Mulder and Scully. This waiting period allows the creative team to assess variables and unknowns that will influence the next installment of the franchise.

Carter's Vision for Mulder and Scully

Carter is dedicated to resolving unanswered questions from previous seasons, particularly regarding the fate of the characters. He previously expressed satisfaction with the final episode of season 11 but has always been keen to expand on specific plot points. These include clarifying that Scully was genuinely pregnant with Mulder's child rather than the victim of malicious experiments, and confirming that their adopted son, William, is still alive.

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Although Carter expressed an assumption that Duchovny and Anderson would appear in Coogler's reboot, he remained vague about the exact details of his successor's plans. He noted that he went to great lengths with four episodes during recent reboots to set up storylines that could work as either a movie or a limited series. This preparation suggests he has long-term narrative arcs ready for the original characters.

Hulu Reboot and Future Franchise Impact

The plot for Coogler's Hulu series describes the reopening of the long-shuttered eponymous division by the FBI. The story focuses on two well-decorated but different agents, which aligns with the concept of a sequel spinoff rather than a full retcon. This approach potentially keeps the door open for the return of the original cast if the new series proves successful for the streaming platform.

Should Coogler's series become a hit, it is possible that Carter's goal of a Mulder and Scully continuation could be realized. A film might serve as an effective way to avoid having either version overshadow the other in audience interest. This strategy would set a more feasible path for Carter to continue and eventually conclude the stories he has in mind for the original mystery-solving duo.

Franchise Resurgence and Audience Reception

The X-Files franchise continues to captivate audiences with its blend of mystery, crime, and science fiction elements. Since its original run on FOX from 1993 to 2018, the show has built a dedicated fanbase. The upcoming Hulu series and potential new projects by Carter signal a renewed interest in the paranormal phenomena that defined the series.

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Carter's recent comments provide fans with a clear roadmap for the future of their favorite agents. While the immediate focus is on the success of the new Hulu series, the prospect of a film or limited series featuring Duchovny and Anderson remains a priority for the creator. This balanced approach aims to honor the legacy of the original series while introducing it to a new generation of viewers.