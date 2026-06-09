Chris Brown Settles Lawsuit Over Royalties Dispute with Co-Writer

R&B singer Chris Brown has reached a settlement with songwriter Steve Chokpelle, who accused him of withholding royalties for their collaborative work on two tracks, 'Monalisa' and 'Sensational'. The terms of the settlement have not been disclosed.

Chris Brown has reached a settlement to exit a lawsuit that accused him of withholding royalties from a co-writer on two tracks. According to a statement from Brown's representative, the R&B star and his publisher, Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG), have 'reached a settlement in principle' with songwriter Steve Chokpelle .

The terms of the deal have not been disclosed, and lawyers for both sides did not immediately return requests for comment on Tuesday (June 9). In February, Chokpelle filed a lawsuit alleging that he had not received any revenues for his contributions to two of Brown's hits: 'Monalisa,' which peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart in 2022, and 'Sensational,' a single from Brown's 2023 album.

The lawsuit claimed that Brown and UMPG had benefited greatly from the commercial success of the songs without acknowledging Chokpelle's authorship or compensating him. Chokpelle alleges that he co-wrote the lyrics for 'Sensational' with producer Onyekachi Emenalo, who goes by the moniker Krazytunez, at Brown's Los Angeles-area home. In response to the lawsuit, Brown and UMPG's attorneys argued that the claims should be dismissed due to the statute of limitations and other legal deficiencies.

That motion was still pending when the settlement was reached. It's worth noting that Chokpelle also sued Brown's collaborator, Kingston, in his original lawsuit, and Brown's settlement has not resolved those claims. Brown, who has not yet answered Chokpelle in court, is currently serving a probation sentence for a 2021 assault case





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Chris Brown Steve Chokpelle Royalties Dispute Monalisa Sensational Lawsuit Settlement

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