Chris Brown Responds to Viral Album Panned by Critics and Zara Larsson: Tour Plans Unveiled

Chris Brown has reacted angrily to his latest album 'Brown' being panned by critics, including Zara Larsson. He now plans to tour the poorly received album later this year. Meanwhile, his ex Diamond Brown is seeking custody of their four-year-old daughter Lovely Symphani Brown.

Chris Brown has launched a furious tirade at critics, including Swedish pop star Zara Larsson , after his new viral album was universally panned. After his twelfth studio album, 'Brown,' scored 1.3 out of 10 by a popular music site Pitchfork, he vowed to tour it later this year.

He took aim at Larsson after she branded him an 'abuser' during a magazine interview. Brown also confirmed the arrival of his new son with his current girlfriend, Jada Wallace, just before the paternity suit was filed against him. The ex-Diamond Brown is seeking physical and legal custody of their four-year-old daughter, Lovely Symphani Brown





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Chris Brown Zara Larsson Album Criticism Tour Plans Controversy Responds To Criticism Paternity Suit

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Chris Brown Claps Back at ‘Brown’ Album Critics: ‘Go Listen to Motherf–king Zara Larsson’Chris Brown clapped back at critics of his 'Brown' album and told haters to go listen to artists such as Zara Larsson instead.

Read more »

Chris Brown Calls Out Zara Larsson In Response To Album CriticismA viral review of Chris's new album called it a 'soulless, hit-chasing' 'piece of s**t,' apparently 'bereft of any ideas that don’t have to do with its star’s own victimhood.'

Read more »

Lizzo Shares Edited Version of Chris Brown’s Video Calling Out Zara Larsson to Promote Her New AlbumLizzo edited Chris Brown's recent video dissing Zara Larsson to promote her new album 'Bitch.'

Read more »

Beyoncé vs Zara Larsson: A Natural Lineage of Pop StarsThis article explores the potential mother/daughter duos in the music industry, highlighting the charisma, magnetism, and longevity of Beyoncé and Zara Larsson.

Read more »