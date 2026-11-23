The R&B Tour can’t catch a break.

. In the video, the dancer is seen twirling batons on fire as they step towards the back of the stage, before tripping on stairs and dramatically falling off.

Later in the video, another person is seen lying on a gurney and receiving medical attention, though it is unclear if that is the dancer.amid rumors they’ve been in an intense ongoing feud. The abrupt cancelations occurred after their Nov. 5 show at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta started more than two hours late.

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Chris Brown performs on stage during “The R&B Tour” with Usher Raymond at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, Friday, Nov. 6, 2026.that the two did get into a verbal altercation ahead of the show, with Brown wanting to push back the start time because of heavy traffic getting into the stadium, while Usher was “frustrated” by the delay and blamed Brown for the concert starting extremely late.

“They really hate each other right now,” the source also said. Usher performs on stage during “The R&B Tour” at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Friday, Nov. 6, 2026.to perform in his place during a tour stop at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, when fans claimed he didn’t look like himself.kicked a female fan off the stageOur community is about connecting people through open and thoughtful conversations.

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'Like' or 'Dislike' when you are filled with emotions! Thanks for reading our community guidelines. Don't forget, freedom of speech is not the freedom of reach! Chris Brown performs on stage during"The R&B Tour" with Usher Raymond at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, Friday, Nov. 6, 2026.