A Texas mansion belonging to former NBA star Chris Bosh was engulfed in flames early Saturday morning, local fire and police officials confirmed.

AUSTIN, TX – OCTOBER 23: Chris Bosh attends the game between the Houston Rockets and the San Antonio Spurs on October 23, 2026 at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2026 NBAE A Texas mansion belonging to former NBA star Chris Bosh was engulfed in flames early Saturday morning, local fire and police officials confirmed.

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Public records show the 2021 Hall of Fame inductee and two-time championship winner owns the home in Celina, Texas, that was ablaze when local fire personnel from multiple agencies arrived at the scene. The home was believed to have been unoccupied, the Celina Police Department said. Celina fire marshals are conducting an investigation into the matter. A photo taken by the Prosper Fire Rescue, the first agency to the scene, shows the entire home consumed with flames. Bosh, a Dallas native, also lost a property in the