Chris Avery begins a relentless 50K daily run across 34 states starting January 1, 2027, raising funds for charity with his family.

Chris Avery will embark on an unprecedented athletic and logistical endeavor starting January 1, 2027, by running 50K, which equals 31.1 miles, every single day for one full year. The former Orem resident and current performance coach aims to traverse 34 U.S. states, covering a total distance of 11,350 miles. This massive undertaking begins in Tempe, Arizona, and concludes in the same city on December 31, 2027. The ambitious project is deeply rooted in faith and family, with Avery emphasizing that this journey is a collective mission shared with his wife and children.

The Core Details and Daily Mechanism

The mechanism behind this grueling challenge relies on Chris Avery running 50K every day, maintaining a streak that has already lasted since January 9, 2022. Avery has not missed a single day of running in over five years, regardless of snow, rain, extreme heat, or illness. His wife, Melanie Avery, manages the complex logistics of the trip through a detailed spreadsheet, allowing Chris to focus entirely on the physical act of running. The family will travel in a used Entegra Vision motorhome, effectively combining a cross-country road trip with a daily marathon-level training regimen.

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Stakeholder Roles and Family Dynamics

Melanie Avery, who is 32, handles all non-running aspects of the expedition, including route planning and financial management, while their four-year-old daughter, Harper, and one-year-old son, Jones, join the adventure. Chris Avery, aged 42, explicitly rejects the traditional notion that fathers must leave their families behind to pursue major life goals. He views this journey as a way to integrate his children into his narrative, ensuring they see their father committing to a difficult path rather than watching from the sidelines. The family operates on the principle that they are in this together, with Chris often noting that God, his wife, and his children are integral to the success of the mission.

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Sponsorship Challenges and Financial Reality

While the family is financing a significant portion of the trip through the sale of their Orem condominium and all other possessions, they acknowledge that running out of money remains a primary concern. They are raising funds for three specific charitable organizations: Male Breast Cancer Happens, the Gary Sinise Foundation, and Big Brother Big Sisters of America. Despite having a website and receiving some in-kind donations, the family states they have not secured substantial corporate sponsorships. Melanie Avery has openly expressed hope that public visibility of the actual running will attract more financial support, noting that Chris is currently a "nobody" in the broader world of athletics.

Real-World Impact and Personal Motivation

Chris Avery is a faith-first performance coach who uses this extreme physical test to demonstrate what men are capable of when they fully commit to their calling. He aims to lead by example, showing men how to close the gap between the life they live and the potential they were built for. This public demonstration serves as a counter-narrative to parents who tell their children they can achieve anything but fail to live that reality themselves. The couple admits uncertainty about finishing the entire year, with Melanie stating that even one month of success would be incredible, but their goal remains the complete completion of the 34-state route by the end of 2027.