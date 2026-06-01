Chris Appleton Reflects on Styling Britney Spears, Discusses Career and Memoir

Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton shares a meaningful selfie with Britney Spears, talks about potential hair revamp for her comeback, anddetails his memoir and pricing in the beauty industry.

Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton , known for his work with Kim Kardashian and other high-profile clients, recently shared a heartfelt moment with pop icon Britney Spears .

On June 1, Appleton posted a selfie with Spears on social media, reflecting on how his childhood admiration for the singer has come full circle. The image showed Appleton styling Spears' blonde hair into a sleek, straight look that framed her face, with Spears playfully sticking out her tongue while holding the hairstylist's tools. Appleton expressed deep admiration for Spears, calling her not only an icon but also one of the kindest and gentlest souls he has ever met.

The post resonated with fans, who flooded the comments with praise for Spears' appearance and appreciation for the genuine bond between the two. Appleton's connection to Spears goes beyond this personal encounter. During a June 29 episode of Hulu's "The Kardashians," he was seen preparing Kim Kardashian for her driver's license photo.

In the episode, Appleton mentioned that he would be eager to style Spears' hair, but emphasized it would need to be a major revamp rather than a simple touch-up. He acknowledged that Spears has been through a lot and deserves a powerful comeback look. At the time, Appleton wore a T-shirt featuring Spears, signaling his long-standing fandom. He reiterated his willingness to collaborate with Spears, contingent on her interest.

Beyond his celebrity clientele and social media moments, Appleton has also ventured into authorship. His memoir, "Your Looks Don't Define You," released on January 20, blends motivational advice with anecdotes from his career. In the book, he discusses not letting past experiences define one's identity and casually references his famous clients. Appleton has also been transparent about his pricing, revealing in a January appearance on the "U Up?

" podcast that his fees have ranged from $100 in his early days to as high as $100,000 for travel-intensive assignments. He clarified that six-figure rates are rare and typically reserved for unique, one-off occasions. Appleton's career exemplifies a blend of high-fashion glamour and personal storytelling, making him a prominent figure in both the beauty industry and popular culture





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