Southern California drivers will see increased CHP enforcement over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, with officers focusing on seat belt use, impaired driving and other unsafe behavior.

SAN DIEGO - Southern California drivers will see increased California Highway Patrol enforcement beginning Wednesday evening as the agency starts its Thanksgiving Holiday Enforcement Period.

The statewide enforcement period will begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday and continue through 11:59 p.m. Sunday. Officers will monitor roadways for unsafe driving, including motorists and passengers who are not properly restrained, according to the CHP.

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"Every person in the vehicle has a role in getting home safely: buckle up, secure children in the appropriate seats, and make responsible choices behind the wheel," CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee said in a statement. "Throughout the holiday weekend, CHP officers will work to keep everyone on our roads safe and prevent avoidable tragedies. " During last year's 102-hour Thanksgiving enforcement period, CHP officers investigated 25 fatal crashes statewide.