CHP's Thanksgiving enforcement begins Wednesday
Southern California drivers will see increased CHP enforcement over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, with officers focusing on seat belt use, impaired driving and other unsafe behavior.
SAN DIEGO - Southern California drivers will see increased California Highway Patrol enforcement beginning Wednesday evening as the agency starts its Thanksgiving Holiday Enforcement Period.
The statewide enforcement period will begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday and continue through 11:59 p.m. Sunday. Officers will monitor roadways for unsafe driving, including motorists and passengers who are not properly restrained, according to the CHP.
"Every person in the vehicle has a role in getting home safely: buckle up, secure children in the appropriate seats, and make responsible choices behind the wheel," CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee said in a statement. "Throughout the holiday weekend, CHP officers will work to keep everyone on our roads safe and prevent avoidable tragedies. " During last year's 102-hour Thanksgiving enforcement period, CHP officers investigated 25 fatal crashes statewide.
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