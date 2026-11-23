Prosecutors reveal new details in killing of Jin Yu, based on what roommate is saying

News 4’s Shakti Denis has new details and new video from Chopper 4 New details emerged Sunday about the chaos that happened before a Chinatown woman was strangled in her apartment.

Video from Chopper 4 captured a man on a Chinatown rooftop, appearing to evade police. A newly-unsealed criminal complaint describes the accused killer as having a similar appearance, wearing a black puffy jacket and black track pants. Officers responding to a 911 call Friday afternoon found Yu unconscious and unresponsive with trauma to her face and neck inside an apartment on Catherine and Henry streets, police said.

Also read Man charged with murder after woman killed in Chinatown apartment attack

Video from Chopper 4 showed a man on a Chinatown rooftop Friday, appearing to evade police. The NYPD has not confirmed that the person seen on the rooftop is the suspect now in custody. Yu was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine her official cause of death.

Police have not confirmed whether the man seen on the Chopper 4 video of the rooftop is the same person taken into custody. A 66-year-old man who lives in the apartment told prosecutors he had a cut on the right side of his face after being struck over the head with a glass beer bottle, a criminal complaint said. He was also taken to Bellevue, where he was recovering. Prosecutors say the roommate had returned home Friday around 3:00 PM.

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He tried to open the door, but the chain was locked from the inside, according to the complaint. Investigators say that through the partially open door, the man had spotted a stranger. Prosecutors believe Florentino tried to pull the roommate inside the apartment, but he fought back. They believe the Florentino then grabbed the 66-year-old man by the neck, before the two fell down the stairs.

The suspect then allegedly took off. When the roommate finally got back inside the apartment, he found pools of blood, prosecutors said, along with Yu with a cord wrapped tightly around her neck. The roommate told investigators that Yu was face down, purple and swollen. Surveillance video shows Florentino running out of the building without his shoes, according to the criminal complaint.

He was eventually arrested while hiding in a basement bathroom of a nearby building, authorities said. Police said Florentino is believed to be experiencing homelessness. It was not clear how he allegedly entered the building or whether he had any relationship with the victims. NYPD investigators brought evidence bags and took photos to the scene of Friday's deadly attack.

The investigation drew a large police presence to the area. On Friday, officers searched a rooftop as other officers entered nearby buildings. Detectives returned Saturday, carrying evidence bags and taking photographs, as officers watched over that building and others. Police also confirmed four previous arrests for Florentino: petty larceny on Nov. 18; possession of a controlled substance and possession of stolen property on Nov. 11; petit larceny on Sept. 28; and reckless endangerment on Sept. 2.

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This story was originally reported for broadcast by NBC New York. AI tools helped convert the story to a digital article, and an NBC New York journalist edited the article for publication.