CHOP's first facility dog retires after six years of service

'Dilly' the yellow lab provided comfort to patients at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia for six years. Now, he is ready for retirement.

' Dilly' the yellow lab provided comfort to patients at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia for six years. Now, he is ready for retirement.

'Dilly' the yellow lab provided comfort to patients at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia for six years. Now, he is ready for retirement. He worked five days per week, mostly at the Philadelphia campus but also visited King of Prussia and the Behavioral Health and Crisis Center on Cedar Avenue. He worked for all six years alongside Lizzy Olsen, a child life specialist who became the facility dog program coordinator at CHOP.

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He also spent time with secondary handlers known as 'favorite aunties.

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