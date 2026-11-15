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Children's Hospital Of Philadelphia

CHOP's first facility dog retires after six years of service

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CHOP's first facility dog retires after six years of service
Chop · Facility Dog · Dilly
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'Dilly' the yellow lab provided comfort to patients at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia for six years. Now, he is ready for retirement.

' Dilly' the yellow lab provided comfort to patients at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia for six years. Now, he is ready for retirement.

'Dilly' the yellow lab provided comfort to patients at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia for six years. Now, he is ready for retirement. He worked five days per week, mostly at the Philadelphia campus but also visited King of Prussia and the Behavioral Health and Crisis Center on Cedar Avenue. He worked for all six years alongside Lizzy Olsen, a child life specialist who became the facility dog program coordinator at CHOP.

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He also spent time with secondary handlers known as 'favorite aunties.

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'His half-sister, Nettle, remains a facility dog at CHOP. The team hopes to bring more pets on board in the future. Philadelphia Int'l Airport passengers navigate delays and cancellations after nationwide ground stopNo disruption to Penn State football game vs. Minnesota after ground stopFAA ground stop sends stranded travelers to Philadelphia's 30th Street Station

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