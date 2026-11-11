Choosing the Right TTS API for Phone Calls: Audio Codecs, Bandwidth, and Vendor Comparison

The article examines the challenges of using text‑to‑speech services over traditional phone networks, highlighting the importance of 8kHz μ‑law encoding, bandwidth limitations, and the impact on voice quality. It reviews major TTS providers-AssemblyAI, ElevenLabs, Cartesia, Deepgram, and Rime-evaluating them on concurrency, language coverage, and suitability for live call environments, and advises developers to consider codec constraints before selecting an API.

endpoint at all. If your phone agent calls that endpoint, you're doing a migration this quarter whether you planned one or not.endpoint, ElevenLabs has Eleven v4 and v4 Turbo, and on October 27 AssemblyAI launched AssemblyAI-TTS-1.

It gets the same treatment as every other entry. Here's the thing. Nearly every TTS comparison judges voices on full-bandwidth audio through good headphones. Your caller hears 8 kHz G.711 through a phone earpiece, often in a car.

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Some differences that sound huge in a demo vanish on that line, and other failures get much worse. Twilio's Media Streams docs are blunt about it: the audio you send back "must be encoded audio/x-mulaw with a sample rate of 8000.

" Carriers in North America and Japan use G.711 μ-law, and most of the rest of the world uses A-law. At 8,000 samples per second nothing above 4 kHz survives, and companding squeezes each sample into 8 bits. That strips out much of what makes a premium voice sound premium, and two voices that differ clearly on studio monitors can be hard to tell apart.

Other problems get worse:Sibilants and fricatives live largely above 4 kHz, so "S" and "F" get hard to tell apart when an email address is spelled out. If the API only gives you 24 kHz PCM or MP3, you resample and encode μ-law yourself. Every hop is a chance for clipping, aliasing or a sample-rate mismatch. There's no single "best.

" The criterion I used is how each API is built for a live call:AssemblyAI, ElevenLabs, Cartesia, Deepgram and Rime. AssemblyAI comes first because it's the one built around the constraint most phone agents hit first: concurrency at call volume. The rest are ordered by language coverage, widest first, because language is the one constraint you can't engineer around. Everything below was checked against each vendor's own docs or pricing page on October 28, 2026.

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Recheck before you commit. Plan caps on concurrency; v4 Turbo runs on the Text to Dialogue socket, where each open connection holds a sessionSubscription credits, about 1 credit per characterNot in the Flux TTS docsWebSocket v1 and streaming HTTP; on-prem enginesPlan limits; "unlimited" TTS concurrency on EnterprisegRPC bidirectional streaming ; no WebSocketCustom voices from a consent recording, with eligibility rulesShuts down January 6, 2027; you transcode to μ-law yourself Look at the first column.

Seven of the eight return G.711 natively, so "does it speak telephony" is no longer much of a filter. The concurrency column is where the real differences hide, and it's the one most comparisons leave out.at whatever rate you ask for, with the server resampling before it encodes. The WebSocket takes streamed LLM text, returns per-word timings, and has afor barge-in.

There's also an HTTP API, an OpenAI-compatible route, US and EU data zones, LiveKit and Pipecat plugins, and instant cloning in the dashboard. Concurrency is unlimited: the rate limit counts new sessions per minute, not sessions open at once. We'd describe it as frontier-level quality, faster and cheaper than other production voice agent TTS models. It costs $15 per 1M input characters is the shortest list here, and there's no language detection. There's no SSML or custom lexicon either. Sessions last at most an hour and close after two minutes idle without a keep-alive. Pipecat's AssemblyAI TTS service shipped in pipecat-ai 1.15.0 but not A-law, so outside μ-law regions you'll transcode yourself.

Language coverage is narrow: 10 languages for Coda and 4 for Mist v3, with most voices serving a single language. And the docs warn that a request without, or with one the API doesn't recognize, gets Mist v3.

"Coda is never served by default. " Set it explicitly.your calls are full of brand names, SKUs and confirmation codes, you're in a μ-law region, or you need on-prem.breadth and enterprise plumbing: 100+ languages and locales, native μ-law and A-law, SSML, and quotas that go from 30 to 1,000 transactions per second on request.limits are counted in transactions, not calls. A chatty agent that sends one request per sentence burns through TPS faster than you'd expect.

Custom and personal voice are limited access, so budget time to apply.on both streaming and batch, and supports custom pronunciations in most locales. Default quota is 100 concurrent streaming sessions per project.streaming only works with Chirp 3: HD voices, and it runs over gRPC bidirectional streaming. Your carrier hands you a WebSocket, so you'll build a bridge.

Instant Custom Voice is allow-listed and costs twice the Chirp 3: HD rate.the speech endpoint returns no G.711, so you transcode 24 kHz PCM to μ-law yourself. More importantly, these models shut down on January 6, 2027. The replacement is a Realtime API session, which is a different architecture from a TTS endpoint you call after your own LLM. Synthesize the sentences your agent actually says, push them through a phone codec, and see what a listener can still recover.

The script below does that with one deliberately nasty sentence full of entities. It produces three versions: the vendor's native 24 kHz audio, that audio forced through 8 kHz μ-law by, and the vendor's own native μ-law.

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Then it transcribes each one and counts which entities survived. import os import re import subprocess import assemblyai as aai aai.settings.api_key=os.environ TEXT= # What the caller must hear correctly, in the loosest form we'll accept. ENTITIES= def norm: return re.sub) def synthesize: # Swap this function for any vendor's SDK call that writes a WAV file. tts=aai. TextToSpeech audio=tts.synthesize).audio with open as f: f.write def phone_line: # What a carrier does to studio audio: 8 kHz, mono, G.711 mu-law. subprocess.run def score: # Keep the listener constant across vendors: same model, no keyterms. config=aai. TranscriptionConfig text=aai. Transcriber.transcribe.text or "" heard=norm missed= print - len}/{len} entities") print if missed: print synthesize # native 24 kHz PCM phone_line # your own transcode synthesize for f in : scorewith each vendor's call and keep the STT fixed. For a neutral judge, use an STT from a vendor whose TTS isn't in the test. Compare the transcoded and native rows.

Then measure time to first audio from your own region, at your real concurrency, over your production transport. Time to first byte at the API isn't time to first audio at the caller's ear. Preference arenas play full-bandwidth clips on whatever the listener is wearing. A voice that wins on breathy realism can lose that edge entirely at 8 kHz, and the leaderboard can't tell you which ones do.

Benchmark sentences rarely contain "B7X-29Q" or an email address. Agent traffic is mostly entities, and normalization varies by vendor and even by language. ElevenLabs, to its credit, footnotes that its model latencies exclude application and network latency. Rime's docs estimate 25 to 50 ms of network round trip from most of the continental US.

Vendor numbers are typically measured at low concurrency in a good region. Yours won't be. A model that's fast at concurrency 1 and queues your 16th call is slow at 4 p.m. on a Monday. Limits in this list run from single digits to unlimited, and that decides more production outcomes than a few points of preference score.report, word timings from AssemblyAI and Rime, and contexts in ElevenLabs and Cartesia all answer that differently.

A leaderboard has no column for it. Vendors are still working on this path, too. Deepgram's October 20 self-hosted release notes list "improved audio quality for 8 kHz output, including Flux TTS.

" So 8 kHz quality can change between releases. Retest when you upgrade. On a demo page, you'll struggle to pick a winner among these voices. On the phone, you won't.

The differences that decide whether your agent finishes the call are boring ones: whether "Siobhan" survives μ-law, whether call 16 waits in a queue, whether the API knows where it was interrupted, and whether the model will still exist in January. Pick two vendors from the table, run the script on your own worst sentences, and trust what comes back over the phone line more than any list, including this one. This article is paid content.

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