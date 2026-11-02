Choosin Texas by Ella Langley Hits Record 26th No. 1 Week

Ella Langley's Choosin Texas extends its historic reign to 26 weeks atop the Hot 100, breaking records while other major artists navigate shifting chart positions.

Ella Langley's song Choosin Texas has extended its unprecedented run at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 to twenty-six weeks as of the chart dated November 7 2026. This historic achievement breaks the all-time record for the most weeks a single has spent at the number one position since the chart began in August 1958. The track surpasses the previous record holder Despacito by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber which spent sixteen weeks at number one in 2017. Langley's dominance is further highlighted by the fact that Choosin Texas is the only song to have held the number one spot for twenty-six consecutive or non-consecutive weeks across the entire history of the Billboard Hot 100. The song first claimed the top spot on Valentine's Day on the chart dated February 14 and has remained the most popular song in the United States through Halloween and beyond.

The Core Details of the Historic Record

Choosin Texas was released on the SAWGOD/Columbia Records label with promotion handled by Triple Tigers for country radio. During the tracking week of October 23 through October 29 the song accumulated significant metrics that kept it at number one. The track totaled nineteen point two million official streams which represents a four percent decrease from the previous week. Radio airplay audience impressions reached fifty-seven point eight million marking a one percent decline. Physical and digital single sales totaled three thousand copies reflecting a five percent drop week over week. Despite these slight declines in consumption metrics the song maintained its position as the most consumed audio track in the United States according to the Billboard Hot 100 methodology.

Also read ‘Hunger Games’ Companion Album to Feature Jennifer Lawrence, Ella Langley, Tyler Childers, Mckenna Grace and 25 More

Stakeholder Positions and Chart Methodology

The Billboard Hot 100 ranking system blends all-genre United States streaming data including official audio and official video streams. It also incorporates radio airplay data and sales figures which reflect purchases of physical singles and digital tracks from full-service digital music retailers. Digital singles sales from direct-to-consumer sites are excluded from these chart calculations. Luminate reviews and authenticates the data submissions that are used to compile the weekly rankings. Data submissions for all charts dated November 7 2026 update on Billboard.com on November 3 fans can follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on X formerly known as Twitter and Instagram for the latest updates. The rigorous validation process ensures that the chart reflects genuine consumer engagement across all major consumption channels.

Impact on the Rest of the Top Ten

While Ella Langley dominates the number one spot the rest of the Hot 100 top ten shows significant movement and competition. Tate McRae's Housewife holds steady at number two in its second week on the chart. The track also secured a second consecutive week at number one on the Streaming Songs chart with twenty point eight million streams representing a nine percent drop. Stella Lefty's Boston rebounds three spots to number three after previously hitting number two. Morgan Wallen's Been by Now also jumps three places to number four having previously reached number two. Tame Impala and JENNIE's Dracula returns to its number five peak jumping three spots after topping the multimetric chart.

Advertisement

Real-World Impact and What Comes Next

ADÉLA's Nicole Kidman returns to its number six position rising from number nine while Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan's Expectations falls to number seven from its previous number three peak. Taylor Swift's Patient Zero drops from number five to number eight after reigning in its first three weeks on the Hot 100 in October. Karol G's BbY WOW featuring Judeline and rusowsky rises from number twelve to number nine after previously reaching number six on the chart. Ariana Grande's Hate That I Made You Love Me lifts from number eleven to number ten after leading in its debut week in June. The continued dominance of Choosin Texas suggests a strong cultural resonance that extends beyond typical pop or country cycles influencing broader listening habits across the United States.

Historical Context and Future Projections

Ella Langley's Choosin Texas has now spent weeks at number one across February March April May July August September October and November of 2026. This extensive run spans multiple holidays and cultural moments demonstrating remarkable staying power. The song's record-breaking tenure at number one surpasses other notable hits such as Harry Styles' As It Was which spent fifteen weeks at the top in 2022. Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus' Old Town Road held the number one spot for nineteen weeks in 2019. Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's Despacito spent sixteen weeks at number one in 2017. The continued success of Choosin Texas highlights a shift in how long hits can sustain their popularity in the current digital streaming era.