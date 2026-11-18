Lainey Wilson's song extends its chart reign, surpassing All I Want for Christmas Is You in longevity on Streaming Songs and Hot 100.

Lainey Wilson's single Choosin' Texas continues to dominate the music charts, securing a record-setting 27th consecutive week at the top of the Streaming Songs ranking for the issue dated November 21. This milestone marks the longest reign in the history of the chart since its inception in 2013. The track previously topped the list on January 31 and has maintained its position through various periods, most recently claiming the number one spot on the October 24 tally before briefly stepping aside and returning to the summit.

Streaming Numbers And Chart Mechanics

The song accumulated 17.8 million chart-eligible streams in the United States during the tracking week ending November 12, according to data from Luminate. This figure represents a slight five percent decline from the previous week, yet it remains sufficient to hold the number one position. The track's ability to sustain high stream counts over a prolonged period highlights its enduring appeal among listeners. It has consistently outperformed other releases, maintaining a steady lead that has allowed it to break its own longevity records.

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Holiday Competition And Trends

The holiday season has officially influenced the rankings as Mariah Carey's classic All I Want for Christmas Is You returns to the top ten. The song recorded 10.1 million streams, representing a significant forty-two percent increase in listenership. This seasonal boost is typical for the track, which has topped the Streaming Songs ranking for three to five weeks annually since 2019. The only exception occurred in 2023 when a different holiday standard became the most streamed song of the season, interrupting Carey's dominance.

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Records And Future Implications

While holiday tracks gain momentum, the long-term leader Lainey Wilson holds a dual record on both the Streaming Songs and the Billboard Hot 100 charts. Choosin' Texas has spent its 28th week at number one on the Hot 100, adding another notch to its impressive resume. If All I Want for Christmas Is You manages to surpass Last Christmas in the coming weeks, it could potentially challenge the streaming longevity record currently held by Wilson's song. The outcome will depend on how well holiday music sustains its peak popularity against established country hits.

Market Impact And Listener Behavior

The current chart dynamics illustrate the shifting landscape of music consumption during the winter months. As holiday music rises, it creates a competitive environment that tests the resilience of non-seasonal hits. Lainey Wilson's track has demonstrated remarkable staying power despite a minor dip in weekly streams. This consistency suggests a deep connection with the audience that goes beyond temporary trends. The interaction between holiday classics and current chart-toppers will likely define the final weeks of the year's music charts.