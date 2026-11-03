UK Chocolate Spread Loophole Exposed as Health Experts Demand Advertising Ban Closure

Analysis reveals chocolate spreads escape UK advertising bans. Action on Salt and Sugar calls for urgent policy changes to close this public health loophole affecting children.

Chocolate spreads remain a significant loophole in the United Kingdom's public health regulations, allowing nearly all products in this category to bypass the Government's ban on advertising unhealthy food and drinks to young people. A comprehensive nutritional analysis conducted by researchers at Queen Mary University London has exposed this persistent gap in childhood obesity prevention strategies, highlighting that these widely consumed items are exempt from restrictions despite their high sugar and saturated fat content. This regulatory inconsistency persists even though the spreads contribute directly to poor dietary habits among children across the nation.

The research team examined the nutrient content of 78 different chocolate spreads sold in major supermarkets and discovered that 99 percent of these products would be classified as high in fat, salt, and sugar under current Government standards. Dr Jizhao Niu, who led the nutritional analysis, noted that high sugar levels were not limited to a few specific brands but were prevalent across the entire category. The data showed that 86 percent of chocolate spreads were high in sugars, while 91 percent were high in saturated fat, a known risk factor for heart disease, heart attacks, and strokes.

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Further investigation into the broader category of spreads, which included 834 products such as jams, honey, syrups, and nut butters, highlighted that 78 percent of all spreads were high in sugar. Additionally, 92 percent of chocolate spreads were classified as ultra-processed, containing ingredients like preservatives, sweeteners, and emulsifiers designed to extend shelf life. The typical 15g serving of these spreads contained an average of 6.3g of sugar, which amounts to more than 12g when spread across two slices of toast.

The sugar content in specific brands was found to be exceptionally high, posing a significant risk to children's daily dietary limits. Marks and Spencer's Whipped Chocolate Spread contained 9.2g of sugar per serving, while Nutella Hazelnut Spread with Cocoa contained 8.4g. These figures represent almost 40 percent of a child's recommended daily limit of free sugars in a single serving, equivalent to more than two teaspoons of sugar. For a child aged seven to ten, the maximum daily limit of free sugars is significantly constrained, meaning that just a couple of slices of toast with these spreads can consume nearly half of their entire daily allowance.

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Dr Jizhao Niu emphasized that substantial differences in sugar content exist between products within the same category, proving that lower-sugar options are technically available. However, he argued that consumers struggle to identify these differences from product packaging alone. The research team highlighted the urgent need for clearer nutritional information and further industry efforts to reduce sugar levels across these widely consumed products to empower better consumer choices. One product, Stute No Sugar Added Fine Cut Orange Marmalade, contained just 0.4g of sugar per serving, demonstrating the potential for manufacturers to reduce sugar levels.

Under the current rules introduced earlier this year, 13 categories of food and drink are subject to advertising restrictions if they score poorly under the Government's nutrient profiling model. Ironically, healthier on-the-go breakfast choices like instant porridge are restricted, while products clearly associated with confectionery, such as Cadbury's Milk Chocolate Spread, remain exempt from these bans. This regulatory inconsistency has drawn sharp criticism from health experts, who argue that the system fails to protect children from the most harmful dietary influences.

Dr Kawther Hashem, head of research and impact at Action on Salt and Sugar, described this loophole as increasingly difficult to defend. She stated that it is illogical to restrict the promotion of less healthy food while leaving out a category where virtually every chocolate spread fails the Government's own healthiness assessment. Dr Hashem called on the Government to close this exemption and ensure that chocolate spreads and other sweet spreads are covered by the same advertising restrictions as comparable less healthy products.

The findings underscore a stark contradiction in public health policy, where companies are granted greater freedom to promote products that are overwhelmingly high in sugars and saturated fats. Dr Hashem argued that it is not solely the responsibility of businesses to promote a healthy food environment; the Government has a parallel duty to intervene. Action on Salt and Sugar is now urging ministers to address this loophole and tighten measures that hold manufacturers accountable for the nutritional impact of their advertising campaigns on young audiences.

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NHS figures show that almost one in ten reception-aged children are now considered clinically obese, while one in five children have tooth decay by the age of five. The charity is calling for immediate policy adjustments to align the advertising ban with the actual nutritional risks posed by these products. By including chocolate and sweet spreads in the restrictions, the Government could potentially reduce the visibility of high-sugar items to children, thereby mitigating their contribution to childhood obesity.

The research serves as a critical reminder that without comprehensive regulatory coverage, significant loopholes will continue to undermine public health initiatives aimed at improving dietary standards across the nation. The team also found that 98 percent of jams and fruit spreads and 97 percent of syrups were high in sugar. Honey contained an average of 77.8g of sugar per 100g, with a typical serving providing almost half a child's daily free sugar limit. These findings reinforce the urgent need for a unified approach to regulating sugary foods to safeguard public health.