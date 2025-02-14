Chocolate Cocktails: A Guide to Adding Depth and Indulgence

This article explores the versatility of chocolate in cocktails, offering tips and techniques from expert mixologists. From using chocolate liqueurs and bitters to infusing spirits with cocoa nibs, discover how to elevate your cocktail game with this decadent ingredient.

Kate, a WSET-trained sommelier and a writer covering the intersection of spirits, business, culture, and travel, shares her expertise on incorporating chocolate into cocktails. Chocolate, she explains, adds an interesting richness to drinks, enhancing sweetness or bitterness without overpowering other flavors.

Carla Irene, spirits director at Armour House and Pogo Cocktail Club in Birmingham, Alabama, emphasizes the versatility of chocolate, noting its varying levels of bitterness, sweetness, and richness. Kevin Beary, beverage director of Gus’ Sip & Dip, Three Dots and a Dash, and The Bamboo Room, all in Chicago, incorporates cocoa nibs into spirits and uses frozen chocolate shavings as a luxurious garnish. He highlights chocolate's ability to add depth and extra richness to flavor profiles. Christa Cotton, CEO of El Guapo Bitters, points out that chocolate's nostalgic and indulgent qualities can surprise and delight in classic cocktails. Nick Flower, co-founder and beverage director at Too Soon, a cocktail bar in Portland, Oregon, agrees, calling chocolate a fun ingredient due to its diverse characteristics.The article explores various methods of incorporating chocolate into cocktails. Oliver Brooks, corporate mixologist for Little's Oyster Bar and Houston’s Pappas Restaurants Group, recommends using high-quality chocolate liqueur as a straightforward approach. Other options include infusing spirits with cocoa nibs, which impart a creamy texture and subtle chocolate notes, or adding chocolate cream liqueur, which tends to be more dessert-like. Crème de cacao, a versatile option similar to simple syrup, can be used in sweet drinks. Chocolate bitters, made by infusing high-proof spirits with cacao nibs, can also enhance richness. Brooks suggests adding a few drops to a Manhattan or using mole or Aztec bitters in a Mezcal Old Fashioned for a more spiced flavor. For a simple visual touch, shaving a bar of dark chocolate over cocktails adds a smooth layer of flavor. Flower, of Too Soon, elevates hot chocolate by adding Chartreuse, demonstrating the endless possibilities of combining chocolate with other spirits and flavors. The article concludes by encouraging readers to experiment with different techniques and chocolate types to create their own unique and delicious cocktails.





CHOCOLATE COCKTAILS MIXOLOGY LIQUOR RECIPES COCKTAIL TIPS

