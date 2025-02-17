Chocolate and Tea: A Centuries-Old Pairing That's Good for Your Mood and Body

Explore the fascinating history and health benefits of enjoying chocolate and tea together. Learn about flavor pairings, tea and chocolate trends, and how these treats can boost your mood and well-being.

Both tea and chocolate boast a rich, captivating history spanning millennia. The legendary tale of tea's origin dates back to 2737 B.C., when Chinese Emperor Shen Nung is said to have accidentally infused boiling water with tea leaves while relaxing beneath a tree. Tea sommelier Piotr Miga, based in the greater Boston area, revealed to Fox News Digital that recent discoveries suggest the people of Ecuador were already using cocoa as far back as 5,300 years ago.

However, it wasn't until the early 16th century that cocoa reached Europe, carried by intrepid Spanish explorers. Soon after, the health benefits associated with these two delectable treats began to garner widespread attention. By the 17th century, both tea and chocolate were revered as luxurious, fashionable, and even medicinal indulgences. Miga emphasizes that tea and chocolate, particularly dark chocolate, are brimming with antioxidant polyphenols. These potent compounds target free radicals, potentially reducing the risk of cancer and offering a range of other health advantages. Healthline reports that the antioxidants and flavanols found in cocoa and dark chocolate can effectively combat inflammation and promote the well-being of endothelial cells, which line the arteries. Popular teas like green tea, ginger, and rosehip are also lauded for their anti-inflammatory properties and their ability to shield against oxidative damage, as noted by the same journal. Tea and chocolate are traditionally enjoyed at the end of a meal, often accompanying dessert, particularly on special occasions. Miga observes that while tea holds a prominent place in British and Eastern cultures, wine tends to be the favored beverage in France and Italy. Miga believes that dark chocolate beautifully complements black, pu'er, or herbal teas, its flavors harmonizing with berries, rose, or citrus notes. He suggests that milk chocolate or a chocolate dessert would pair exquisitely with black tea harvested in early spring, known as first flush tea or oolong tea. Sharing her expertise, Amy Sherman, a San Francisco-based tea enthusiast and editor-in-chief of The Chocolate Professor, underscores that the principles of pairing chocolate with tea mirror those used when pairing chocolate with wine. 'You can either contrast or you can complement,' she elucidated. 'There are a multitude of different styles of chocolate and tea, providing ample opportunity for experimentation.' Sherman echoes Miga's recommendation of pairing dark chocolate with black tea. She also expresses a fondness for Earl Grey tea, a black tea infused with a citrusy bergamot flavor, when paired with chocolate, highlighting the delightful synergy between citrus and chocolate. When it comes to selecting the ideal tea to accompany a chocolate mint, Sherman offers a nuanced perspective. 'It depends,' she states. 'If you're aiming to enhance the mint flavor, then I would opt for a mint tea. Conversely, if you desire something to counterbalance the mint, then a black tea such as English Breakfast or Orange pekoe would be a more suitable choice.'Sherman believes that extremely sweet chocolate caramel would pair most harmoniously with 'something possessing a stronger character,' like Lapsang Souchong, a smoky black tea. To mitigate the intense sweetness of milk chocolate, she suggests pairing it with green tea, which boasts an earthy, milder taste. She posits that red tea (rooibos), with its honey-like flavor, would complement bittersweet chocolate, chocolate-covered nuts or toffee, or even strawberries and cherries dipped in chocolate. When it comes to fruity chocolates, she suggests either rooibos or hibiscus teas, both possessing strong, distinct flavors, or a black tea that offers a contrasting element. Chocolate with sea salt or chocolate-covered popcorn, according to Sherman, would be best enjoyed with matcha tea, a vibrant green tea with a frothy bitterness.For those seeking a delicate pairing, Sherman recommends white chocolate confections, such as bonbons or truffles, with herbal tea or chamomile, due to their mild flavor profile. White chocolate, derived from cocoa butter rather than cocoa solids, inherently possesses a milder taste. Another notable trend, she points out, is the emergence of tea-flavored chocolate bars. William Mullan, brand director of Raaka Chocolate in Brooklyn, New York, reveals to Fox News Digital that his company has been crafting chocolate tea bars in-house since 2014, with the debut of their Earl Grey unroasted dark chocolate bar. Mullan highlights that just as certain teas can accentuate the sweetness of darker chocolate bars, the synergistic health properties of both can contribute to mood elevation. 'Theobromine and caffeine are both stimulants, and they can assist with focus and mood,' he explains. 'If you're aiming to accomplish something and maintain a peppy, focused state, a combination of chocolate and tea, in the right dosage, can prove to be a very advantageous pairing from a chemical standpoint.





FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Chocolate Tea Health Benefits Flavor Pairing History Trends Mood Boosters

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Chocolate paired with tea has health benefits that outweigh wine: expertsToday's Video Headlines: 02/15/25

Read more »

Chocolate paired with tea has health benefits that outweigh wineThe same rules apply to pairing chocolate with tea as chocolate with wine, a tea enthusiast told Fox News Digital. Here's why tea may be a better choice for you.

Read more »

Chocolate recall: Throw out these chocolate products sold in 9 states ASAPThe Food & Drug Administration (FDA) bumped the chocolate- and yogurt-covered nuts and fruit to the highest risk level because they can cause 'serious' or 'life-threatening' illness. Here are the products to throw out and avoid

Read more »

Centuries-Old Artifacts and an Ancient Roman Road Are Discovered in FranceFrench archaeologists unearthed artifacts and an ancient Roman road in Pacé, Brittany; including a ring that would have belonged to Roman elites.

Read more »

Fire Reveals Centuries-Old Mural in Burned Pasadena SynagogueThe Eaton Fire caused extensive damage to the Pasadena Jewish Temple and Center, leaving many heartbroken. However, amidst the ruins, a hidden mural emerged, depicting a scene of life from centuries past. The mural, believed to be a compilation of moments from the Israelites' journey through the wilderness, offers a glimmer of hope and beauty amidst the tragedy.

Read more »

German Hunters Mimic Stag Calls in Centuries-Old TraditionGerman hunters compete in a unique tradition dating back hundreds of years, using specialized instruments to imitate the distinct calls of red deer during the rutting season.

Read more »