Chloé Opens New Boutique in Palm Beach

The luxury brand has today opened the doors to its new boutique at The Royal Poinciana Plaza in Palm Beach.

The luxury brand on Thursday opened the doors to its new boutique at The Royal Poinciana Plaza in Palm Beach, Fla. , a move that reflects the brand’s strengthening presence in the United States.and offers customers the full Chloé universe across leather goods, ready-to-wear, shoes and accessories.

The boutique also presents Kamali’s Chloé à la Plage collection filled with broderie anglaise, playful accessories and airy silhouettes. ’s vision in a setting that reflects the maison today,” Laurent Malecaze, president and chief executive officer of Chloé, said in a statement. The space was designed to embody the brand’s values of lightness, elegance and modern femininity through a welcoming and warm environment.

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The endless summer spirit can also be seen through the boutique’s palette of neutral, earthy and nude tones alongside natural materials, including large shell fixtures and high-craft and bespoke details.

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“We are delighted to welcome Chloé to The Royal Poinciana Plaza,” Samantha David, president of WS Development, said. “The house’s effortless, expressive spirit feels especially at home in Palm Beach, and this new boutique brings a fresh perspective to The Royal’s distinctive mix of fashion and discovery.

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