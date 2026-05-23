Chloe Madeley Slammed Supplements During Exercise, Reacted to James Haskell's Mom's Comments on 'Celebs Go Dating' and Heartland!

In her latest exercise session, Chloe Madeley showcased her toned abs and slammed supplements. She also appeared on James Haskell's show 'Celebs Go Dating,' where she reciprocated comments on 'other people's cr**' and her relationship with James. In addition, Chloe did heavy deadlifts and explained correct form in a short clip.

Chloe Madeley showed off her toned abs as she slammed supplements on Friday during her latest exercise session, uploaded a snap to her Instagram story.

She flexed her biceps and captioned the post, 'Building muscle and staying hydrated without a collagen or electrolyte supplement in sight.

' Meanwhile, Chloe did heavy deadlifts and explained the correct form in a short clip, posted on her Instagram story. In a separate post, she appeared to hit back at her ex-husband James Haskell's mother, Susie, on his show 'Celebs Go Dating.

' Chloe mentioned dealing with 'other people's cr**' and a post on her Instagram story read: 'Does anyone else feel like there are just some people in life who you have to follow around with a dustpan and brush so you can sweep up all the c**p they keep dropping on the floor? 'Orrrr is that just me? Honestly if you're reading this and you can't relate you're probably a c**p dropper. ' The representative of Chloe's has been contacted by Daily Mail





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Chloe Madeley Toned Abs Slammed Supplements Building Muscle Staying Hydrated Ahuever James Haskell Susie

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