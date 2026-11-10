Chloe Madeley Shares Halloween Family Photos With Daughter Bodhi

Fitness expert Chloe Madeley posts sweet images of daughter Bodhi as Wednesday Addams alongside grandfather Richard Madeley during Halloween celebrations.

Fitness personality Chloe Madeley has shared a collection of heartwarming photographs capturing her family's recent Halloween celebration. The thirty-nine-year-old influencer took to Instagram on Monday to present a spooky-themed photo dump that highlighted the strong bond between her four-year-old daughter, Bodhi, and her father, Richard Madeley.

Bodhi Celebrates Halloween As Character

Four-year-old Bodhi Madeley dressed up as the iconic character Wednesday Addams for the holiday festivities. The costume choice references the popular Netflix comedy mystery series starring Jenna Ortega, which recently concluded its third season. Richard Madeley, aged seventy, was pictured posing affectionately with his granddaughter in the detailed outfit.

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The fitness guru also included personal snapshots in the post, showcasing her physique in a grey thong bikini following a swim. Additional images depicted Richard keeping Bodhi entertained while the pair headed out for a meal together. These visuals underscore the close relationship between the grandfather and his young granddaughter.

Fans Praise Family Bonding Moments

Viewers responded positively to the shared memories, with many commenting on the visible strength of the family connection. One supporter wrote about loving the sight of family time, while another noted the beautiful and strong bond evident between grandchildren and their grandparents. The comments reflected an appreciation for the wholesome nature of the posted content.

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This display of unity comes shortly after Madeley shared a montage from a recent trip to France with her daughter and ex-husband James Haskell. The joint vacation was described as successful, with Madeley quoting F. Scott Fitzgerald about happiness and life going well. She expressed feeling happier than she had in years while staying at a villa on the Riviera.

James Haskell Reflects On Past Regrets

James Haskell recently discussed his past relationship regrets following the breakdown of his marriage to Madeley. Speaking on the Nolans Uncensored podcast, the former rugby player admitted that frequent trips to Ibiza after their daughter's birth added pressure to their union. He acknowledged that he should not have taken all twelve trips in one year and questions whether he could have been more present.

Haskell explained that his career as a rugby player meant he was often unavailable due to work commitments. After retiring in twenty nineteen, he became a DJ and continued traveling for performances. He stated that he now prioritizes time for his daughter and others, noting he is happy with his current balance of work and life.

Co-Parenting And Future Plans

Madeley and Haskell tied the knot in twenty eighteen and welcomed their daughter in twenty twenty before separating in twenty twenty three. Despite the split, they have established a friendship and successfully co-parent Bodhi. Haskell has since dated Sara McLean but the relationship ended quickly. The couple continues to navigate their post-marriage dynamic with a focus on their child's wellbeing.