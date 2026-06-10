Chloe Madeley Embraces Solo Travel in Marrakech Following Split from James Haskell

Chloe Madeley enjoyed a solo trip to Marrakech, posting bikini photos on Instagram. She reflected on her traumatic divorce from James Haskell and their successful coparenting. Meanwhile, James' mother made controversial comments on Celebs Go Dating.

Fitness influencer Chloe Madeley , 38, jetted off to Marrakech for a solo getaway, sharing sizzling photos in floral bikinis by the pool. The daughter of TV presenters Richard and Judy appeared relaxed and happy, posing with peace signs and sipping beer.

This trip comes after she opened up about the painful end of her marriage to former rugby star James Haskell, describing it as the worst breakup imaginable. Despite the trauma, the pair have managed to coparent their three-year-old daughter Bodhi successfully, forming a new friendship. Chloe emphasized that one of the reasons she left was to protect their daughter from witnessing arguments.

She told the No Parental Guidance podcast that she was surprised they made it through the traumatic time, noting that they have formed a completely new bond and relationship. Meanwhile, James is currently appearing on the reality show Celebs Go Dating, where his mother Susie took a swipe at Chloe, suggesting that the marriage failed because both were strong personalities competing for attention.

Susie also mentioned James' past relationships and his intellectual achievements, saying he needs someone who can see the softness of him coupled with his intellect. Chloe seemingly responded on Instagram with a cryptic post about dealing with people who drop their problems on others, writing: 'Does anyone else feel like there are just some people in life who you have to follow around with a dustpan and brush so you can sweep up all the c**p they keep dropping on the floor?

' This drama adds another layer to the public narrative of their split. Chloe's solo trip symbolizes her newfound independence after the emotional turmoil. She posted multiple photos showcasing her gym-honed figure, including a brown and white floral bikini and a blue bikini with denim shorts. She also shared a black-and-white selfie enjoying a beer.

Her social media presence reflects a positive outlook, focusing on self-care and moving forward. The influencer has been candid about the challenges of coparenting and the effort required to maintain respect despite past hurts. This journey of healing is resonating with many of her followers who have experienced similar breakups.

Chloe continues to embrace her solo life, balancing her role as a mother with her personal growth, all while navigating the public scrutiny that comes with being the daughter of TV legends and the ex-wife of a famous athlete





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Chloe Madeley James Haskell Marrakech Bikini Co-Parenting

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