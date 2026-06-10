Chloe Madeley Embraces Solo Marrakech Getaway Amidst Post-Split Reflections and Family Commentary

Fitness influencer Chloe Madeley shares sun-soaked photos from a solo trip to Marrakech, showcasing her toned figure in floral bikinis and resort wear. The getaway comes after she detailed the 'trauma and toxicity' of her split from ex-husband James Haskell and her focus on successful co-parenting. The narrative follows recent public remarks from James's mother on 'Celebs Go Dating' and Chloe's subsequent cryptic social media response.

Chloe Madeley , the 38-year-old fitness influencer and daughter of television personalities Richard and Judy, recently embarked on a solo trip to Marrakech . The journey appears to be a period of personal reflection and rejuvenation following the end of her marriage to former rugby player James Haskell .

During her stay, Chloe shared a series of vibrant photos on Instagram, showcasing her toned physique in a variety of resort wear. She was seen lounging by the pool in a tiny floral bikini, striking joyful poses and flashing a peace sign. Her blonde hair was styled loose, and she accessorized with simple jewelry and sunglasses. In another snapshot, she relaxed on a woven chair wearing a blue bikini paired with denim shorts, exuding a sense of casual ease.

A black-and-white selfie captured her smiling while sipping a bottle of beer, and a casual mirror selfie featured her in a black crop top and denim shorts, highlighting her fit and confident demeanor. This getaway follows Chloe's public discussions about the difficult circumstances surrounding her split from James. She has described their breakup as the "worst imaginable," noting the relationship was fraught with "trauma and toxicity" before it ended.

Despite the acrimonious dissolution, the former couple has prioritized establishing a healthy co-parenting dynamic for their daughter, Bodhi, who is now three years old. Chloe revealed that one of the primary reasons she ended the marriage was to shield her young daughter from witnessing parental conflict. While the process was long and challenging, they have successfully forged a new, amicable friendship.

This progress was recently put under public scrutiny when James's mother, Susie Haskell, offered critical commentary on the couple's split during her son's appearance on the reality series "Celebs Go Dating.

" Susie remarked on the "lovely girlfriends" James had before marriage and shared her opinions on what went wrong. In response, Chloe posted a cryptic message on her Instagram Stories about dealing with "other people's cr**" and the need to "sweep up all the c**p they keep dropping on the floor," widely interpreted as a subtle retort.

James, who is 41 and currently starring in the show to find a new partner, had previously expressed dread over his mother's outspoken nature and hope that she would not upset his ex-wife. The situation underscores the lingering complexities and public peripherals that can accompany a high-profile separation, even years after the fact. Chloe's solo trip, therefore, symbolizes a step forward into personal peace and self-care beyond the tumult of past drama and family commentary





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Chloe Madeley James Haskell Celebs Go Dating Co-Parenting Solo Trip Marrakech Instagram Split Susie Haskell

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Chloe Madeley Embraces Solo Travel in Marrakech Following Split from James HaskellChloe Madeley enjoyed a solo trip to Marrakech, posting bikini photos on Instagram. She reflected on her traumatic divorce from James Haskell and their successful coparenting. Meanwhile, James' mother made controversial comments on Celebs Go Dating.

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