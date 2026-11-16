Chloe Madeley and James Haskell Attend Hampstead Christmas Lights Together

Chloe Madeley and ex-husband James Haskell displayed friendly co-parenting at Hampstead Christmas lights event, following his admission about career pressures during their marriage.

Chloe Madeley, age 39, appeared in high spirits at a local pub on Sunday, supporting her ex-husband James Haskell as he performed a DJ set to rally residents for the Hampstead Christmas lights switch on. The former couple, who share a daughter named Bodhi, age 4, and separated in 2023, engaged in a friendly conversation after the event, showcasing their continued amicable relationship.

The Hampstead Festive Event Details

The annual lighting ceremony was hosted by Love Island star Josh Denzel and featured a performance by Simon Cowell's boyband December 10. The group illuminated the town on December 10, marking the first time the event has taken place in several years after a period of absence. A large crowd gathered in Hampstead to witness the twinkling lights, creating a festive atmosphere for the community.

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James Haskell, now 41, engaged with the crowd before the ceremony, enjoying a pint after his set. Madeley appeared animated and cheerful as she chatted with Haskell that evening. Other celebrities were also spotted at the location, including James Corden, age 48, who was seen exploring food and craft stalls with a grin, and Nicole Appleton, age 51, who wrapped up in a Burberry scarf while enjoying a glass of wine.

Co-Parenting and Relationship Dynamics

The exes tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed their daughter in 2022 before their split. They now successfully co-parent Bodhi and have formed a genuine friendship, a state that Madeley noted took several years to achieve. Recently, Madeley shared a photo montage from a joint trip to France with Haskell and their daughter, highlighting the success of their blended family dynamic.

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During that trip, Madeley posted a quote from F Scott Fitzgerald about happiness and life going well, reflecting her positive outlook. The caption mentioned being back in a nice villa on her beloved Riviera, describing it as a strange, precious, and transitory moment when everything in one's life seems to be going well. This public display of unity contrasts with the private struggles that led to their separation.

Haskell Reflects on Career and Marriage

Since the breakdown of his marriage, Haskell has dated Big Brother star Sara McLean, though the pair split just two days after going public. He has also appeared on Celebs Go Dating. In a candid interview on the Nolans Uncensored podcast, Haskell admitted to major relationship regrets following the end of his marriage to Madeley, reflecting on the pressures they faced.

Three years after the split, Haskell revealed that 12 trips to Ibiza in a single year, shortly after Bodhi was born, added significant strain to their marriage. He questioned whether he should have taken all those trips and acknowledged he should have been around more. He explained that during his rugby career, he was a player for approximately 11 months a year with no weekends, making planning difficult.

Transition from Rugby to DJ Career

Haskell retired from his 17-year rugby career in 2019 and subsequently established himself as a DJ. He would regularly fly to Ibiza to perform at major venues, a lifestyle that he now recognizes contributed to the pressure on his marriage. He admitted that he was always a workaholic and wondered if Madeley expected him to be around all the time after his retirement.

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He stated that while his work was one element of their issues, he now ensures he has time for his daughter and everyone else. Haskell added that he has reached a point where he is very happy with his work and life, signaling a positive new chapter for the former rugby player and DJ.