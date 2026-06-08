Chloe Kim Responds to Critics Over Myles Garrett's Rams Trade

The two-time Olympic snowboard gold medalist is clapping back at those who think she had something to do with her boyfriend's trade.

While Garrett will add a welcome boost to the Rams' defense, some skeptics think the real reason for the trade has to do with his girlfriend, Chloe Kim.lives in Los Angeles, and now the two are in the same city together.

That's made some NFL fans think she orchestrated the move to get Garrett closer to her. Chloe Kim Denies Having Anything to Do With Myles Garrett Trade She wrote in the video: "What I said in my big NFL meetings to orchestrate this entire trade with all the power I apparently hold because I snowboard sometimes and have cute medals.

" Kim was talking about the viral meme, "What would happen if you just called Taylor up? " which came from Taylor Swift and Kanye West's beef.where Kim Kardashian's mother Kris Jenner urges her to make a phone call to Swift to make the relationship right. In the caption of the video, Kim added: "I've been giggling at these rumors the last couple of days because you guys are giving me TOO MUCH CREDIT.

I found out right before it was publicized and was planning to show up and support him wherever he ended up.

" She added that she "genuinely can't believe this is happening and am so excited to show him around my city. Go Rams!

"at Dodger Stadium to throw out the first pitch, and he was wearing a Kobe Bryant Lakers shirt for the occasion. Garrett's trade to the Rams became official on June 1. In the deal, Los Angeles traded edge-rusher Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 second-round pick and a 2029 third-round pick to Cleveland. Anne Erickson is a sports and entertainment journalist, covering a range of sports, including the NFL, NBA and college.

Her work spans interviews with big names, such as Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, Erin Andrews of Fox Sports and more. Erickson’s work has been published via Newsweek, ESPN, Fox Sports, Heavy Sports and more. Anne Erickson has both a bachelor's and master's degree from Michigan State University.





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