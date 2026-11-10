Chloe Burrows Arrives in Australia for I'm A Celebrity Ahead of Jungle Stint

Chloe Burrows touched down at Brisbane Airport as the seventh celebrity to reach Australia for I'm A Celebrity, with reports of a bond formed with Wayne Rooney.

Chloe Burrows has become the seventh celebrity to arrive in Australia ahead of her stint on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! The Love Island star, 31, landed at Brisbane Airport looking ready for the adventure. She is one of this year's glamour signings for the ITV series.

The week has been busy for Chloe, who has also emerged as one of the fan favourites to replace Maya Jama as host of ITV's hit dating show Love Island. Her arrival in Queensland comes after reports that she had struck up an unlikely friendship with football legend Wayne Rooney before entering the jungle.

Also read I'm A Celebrity Cast Arrive in Australia for Historic Series

Chloe Burrows Bonded With Wayne Rooney Before the Jungle

Chloe Burrows formed a close connection with Wayne Rooney, the former Manchester United star, 41, while the two played together in the charity football match Soccer Aid. According to one source who spoke to The Mail on Sunday, the pair bonded over their I'm A Celebrity bookings back in May.

The source said talks over the show were well underway at that time, meaning both knew they were heading into the jungle together. The two were on the same team and got along well, and the source added that it was nice they already had a connection going into the camp.

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At the charity football match in Stratford, the reality star posed for a selfie with the former England captain. Chloe captioned the post with the words, 'What an amazing experience.' The moment has since been seen as a sign of the rapport the pair built on the pitch.

Chloe Burrows Jokes About Her Australia Trip

Chloe Burrows told the Daily Mail that she needed a big fat shower after landing at Brisbane Airport. She also joked that she had been sent to Australia on a '£99 Wowcher holiday', before making clear she was only teasing about the Gold Coast.

Chloe said she was a big fan of Bondi Rescue and loves Vegemite, and that she had simply come to check Australia out. Asked whether she would miss her boyfriend Reuben, she said he had work to do while she had time off, adding that she was on a solo trip for now.

The Kiss FM presenter also shared her views on who should host the upcoming series of Love Island. She said Olivia would be amazing in the role, and named GK Barry as another option, adding that there were amazing names in the line-up.

Her own vote, she said, went to Liv or GK, with a possible duo as an idea. She argued that Liv now has loads of experience, which she felt made her a strong choice for the job.

Love Island Past and I'm A Celebrity Line-Up Details

Chloe Burrows rose to fame as a bombshell on the seventh series of Love Island in 2021, when she reached the final with her then boyfriend Toby Aromolaran. The couple split a year later, and Chloe now has a new partner, Ruben Moreira, a Welsh building company owner.

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Chloe has been dating Ruben Moreira for over a year, and he is expected to fly to Australia to greet her over the bridge when she leaves the jungle. Her new relationship is a key part of the personal story she brings to the camp.

Joanna Page, 49, the Gavin and Stacey actress, also touched down in Australia on Tuesday, wearing leopard print trousers ahead of her ITV appearance. Speaking to the Daily Mail, she said she had come a very long way from Barry Island and wished Nessa was with her.

Joanna said she was excited about the flight because Love Actually and Taskmaster were on the entertainment system, and she noted that every airport she reached had a Christmas tree. She chose not to watch Love Actually, saying she could not sit through it in front of everybody.

Joanna explained that she wanted some me time before Christmas, away from her four children. She mentioned spa treatments, a mud facial, local cuisine and some relaxation as her plans for the trip.

Joining the friends in the jungle is a star-studded line-up that includes Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson, 48, presenter AJ Odudu, 38, and the YouTuber Sharky, 30. Comedian Leigh Francis, 53, actress Claire Sweeney, 55, model Leomie Anderson, 33, and journalist Mariella Frostrup, 63, are also heading into the jungle.