Chiwetel Ejiofor Embraces Bridget Jones' New Chapter in 'Mad About the Boy'

Chiwetel Ejiofor discusses his role as Mr. Wallaker in 'Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy', his experience working with Renée Zellweger, the film's exploration of age-gap relationships, and the challenges of bringing a fresh element to a beloved franchise.

Chiwetel Ejiofor , known for his roles in serious dramas like 12 Years a Slave, takes on the role of Mr. Wallaker, a pragmatic science teacher, in Bridget Jones : Mad About the Boy, the fourth installment of the beloved romantic comedy franchise. Ejiofor's character begins at odds with the recently widowed Bridget Jones , played by Renée Zellweger , but gradually reveals a warmer side throughout the film.

Ejiofor spoke with Vanity Fair about his experience working with Zellweger, the challenges of bringing a fresh element to the franchise, and the complexities of age-gap relationships portrayed in the film. He was particularly impressed by Zellweger's commitment to her role, noting that she maintained her British accent even off-camera, creating a convincing and immersive experience. Ejiofor acknowledges the iconic status of previous male leads, Daniel Cleaver and Mark Darcy, but emphasizes that Mr. Wallaker stands on his own as a unique character. He believes the film explores the nuances of romance in later life, particularly how individuals complement each other based on shared experiences and perspectives





