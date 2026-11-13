Chita Living shares thoughtful holiday gifts for comfort and relaxation

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The holiday shopping season is officially underway, and finding the perfect gift for loved ones is at the top of many to-do lists. This year, thoughtful gifts that combine comfort, relaxation and practicality can help make the season even more special.

Lifestyle expert Marisa Brahney joined We Are Austin to share holiday gift inspiration from Chita Living, highlighting the appeal of giving loved ones something they can enjoy long after the holidays are over. While traditional holiday gifts are always fun to unwrap, practical presents that bring comfort into everyday life can be especially meaningful.

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From creating a cozy place to unwind after a long day to making time at home feel more relaxing, comfort-focused gifts offer a thoughtful way to show someone you care. The best gifts aren't always the flashiest. Sometimes, they're the ones that make everyday routines a little easier and more enjoyable. With holiday shopping in full swing, Brahney encourages shoppers to consider gifts that reflect how their loved ones live, relax and spend time at home.

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Watch the full We Are Austin interview with lifestyle expert Marisa Brahney for more thoughtful and practical holiday gift ideas! Mobile groomer, dog found dead in van on Far Northwest SideKyle police Officer dies from injuries sustained in Comal County rollover crashThe outage affected a range of Microsoft 365 services connected to Exchange Online and email, the company said.4