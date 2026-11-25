L.A. County declares local emergency after Chiquita Canyon Landfill gas blast. Supervisors seek state help for residents facing health issues and odor complaints from the Castaic site explosion.

The L.A. County Board of Supervisors declared a local emergency on Tuesday following a massive gas and debris eruption at the Chiquita Canyon Landfill in Castaic. The motion, which received unanimous approval from all five supervisors, immediately requests that California Governor Gavin Newsom declare a state-level emergency to secure additional resources for affected communities.

Emergency Declaration Driven By Resident Health Concerns

The emergency declaration serves as a direct response to last week's incident where drilling crews triggered a sudden release of gas and decomposing garbage at the Chiquita Canyon Landfill. Supervisor Kathryn Barger, who represents the Castaic area, introduced the motion and stated she would not wait for further incidents to occur before seeking action. The declaration also aims to bring new assistance to residents, including potential mortgage and property tax relief from the state government.

Also read LA County declares local emergency over Chiquita Canyon Landfill

During a contentious meeting, Val Verde resident Jennifer Elkins shared personal accounts of the health impacts on her family. She reported that her children have been suffering from bloody noses and that residents experience burning throats, headaches, and difficulty breathing. These firsthand testimonies highlighted the immediate frustration and health anxiety driving the board's decision to escalate the crisis response.

Conflict Over Public Health Department Communication

Supervisor Kathryn Barger openly expressed frustration with the L.A. County Department of Public Health regarding its handling of the situation. She directly challenged Director Barbara Ferrer, stating that she had been incredibly patient but was now questioning the county's response strategy. Barger noted that the department has failed to share information effectively with the community, leaving residents without clear answers about the safety of their environment.

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State Assemblymember Pilar Schiavo joined residents in calling for the removal of Director Barbara Ferrer and two other public health officials. Schiavo argued that the explosion did not create the emergency but rather exposed the complete unpreparedness of the county health system. Residents have been waiting for weeks to understand what chemicals were in the dust that settled on their communities and who is responsible for the cleanup.

Disputed Safety Claims And Air Quality Monitoring

The nature of the incident began on November 16 when crews drilling a new gas collection well struck a pocket of pressurized landfill gas and liquid located approximately 150 feet underground. Potentially toxic air pollutants, including carbon monoxide, ash, and noxious odors, billowed into the air for about seven hours until the hole was successfully capped. The event released a large plume of gas that visibly affected the surrounding atmosphere and community health.

L.A. County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone corrected previous statements made by a fire department spokesperson who claimed the eruption produced zero emissions and posed no hazard. Marrone acknowledged the spokesperson was incorrect, explaining that air monitors have detection limits. He emphasized that if noxious smells are present, harmful substances are in the air, even if they are below the threshold of current monitoring instruments.

Ongoing Disagreement On State Emergency Necessity

Despite the county's request, the state Office of Emergency Services has resisted declaring a state emergency. According to Supervisor Barger, the state argues that landfill operators, Waste Connections and Chiquita Canyon LLC, are responsible for the problem. The state maintains that a declaration would not add any new help, whereas county officials believe it is necessary to bring new support to residents.

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Chiquita Canyon, LLC, responded to the emergency declaration by stating they are reviewing the Board of Supervisors' action. The company asserted that it remains in substantial compliance with the Department of Public Health's directives, including providing hotel accommodations and air purifiers for affected residents. They claimed that air monitoring in the community has shown no validated exceedances of state health-based reference levels.

L.A. County Emergency Management sent a wireless alert advisory to six different neighborhoods at 5:25 p.m. on the day of the incident. However, officials did not issue any evacuation order, evacuation warning, or shelter-in-place notice. Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer stated that evacuation criteria were not met but agreed that people were very sick from exposures to bad odors, citing outdated public health codes.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency reported that air monitoring inside the landfill and in surrounding communities found no pollution levels exceeding established limits for short-term exposure. This finding contrasts with the ongoing symptoms reported by residents and the urgent calls for state intervention from local political leaders. The disparity between technical readings and community health experiences remains a central point of contention in the ongoing crisis response.