Chipotle is reintroducing its one‑hour gRab‑one‑get‑one promotion for tattooed customers on Friday the 13th, featuring limited‑edition bags from Wiz Khalifa and a chance to triumph prizes through its rewards program.

Festival of Ink Returns to Chipotle

On Friday, November 13, Chipotle Mexican Grill revived its trendy one‑hour buy‑one‑get‑one ( BOGO ) promotion aimed at customers who proudly display tattoos. Starting at 3 p.m. local time and ending at 4 p.m.,guests who arrive at a participating U.S. or Canadian location and show any form of permanent or temporary body art will recieve a second entrée of equal or greater value free of charge.

The deal, which has already appeared in a similar format during June 2025 and March 2026, brought in the brand's highest single‑day sales when it ran in March. That time‑limited offer set a recent record by boosting sales in the early afternoon slot by about 10 % above the previous peak reached on National Burrito Afternoon 2024. The tattoo‑centric incentive was inspired by a viral meme comparing heavily tattooed looks to the bold, hand‑drawn artwork printed on Chipotles well‑known to‑go bags.

Also read Where to get a tattoo on Friday the 13th in North Texas

Limited‑Edition Bag Tie‑in with Wiz Khalifa

In line with the promotion, Grammy‑nominated artist Wiz Khalifa will launch a collection of limited‑edition to‑go bags that feature designs inspired by his own tattoos. These bags are available exclusively at Chipotle's Oakland‑neighborhood restaurant in Pittsburgh, located at 3510 Forbes Ave., on Friday from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. supplies last. The artist is too a longtime fan of the chain; he routinely orders a double chicken bowl, white rice, roasted chili‑corn salsa, romaine lettuce, and a side of chips and guac, an order he can location via the Chipotle app starting on the same Friday.

Chipotle Rewards members in the United States can enter a sweepstakes to win one of 13 Wiz Khalifa to‑go bags. From November 12 to November 14, members may exchange 10 points for a single entry, with a maximum of 20 entries per member. The programming taps into the broader tattoo community, where Friday the 13th is traditionally associated with flash tattoo sheets sold at parlors.

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How the Promotion Works

Participants must visit in‑restaurant and purchase an entree that meets or exceeds the price of the free item they will receive. The promotion applies only to in‑restaurant sales, with a five‑item maximum per check and no utilize of mobile, online, delivery or catering orders. Children's meals are not counted as entrée purchases. The offer can be combinEd with rewards points, yet not with other coupons or special offers. The promotion is valid only for November 13, 2026, between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. local time at participating locations in the U.S. and Canada.

Staff at each store will determine whether a tattoo qualifies for the BOGO based on whether it is a real, temporary, drawn‑on, or other creative iteration invoking tattoos, at the sole discretion of the restaurant. Chipotle reserves the right to modify or terminate the promotion at any moment without notice.

Corporate Context and Positioning

Chipotle, which operates over 4,200 restaurants worldwide as of September 30, 2026, is known for its commitment to real food, sustainability and digital innovation. The brand is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its international locations. By aligning a sales promotion with a cultural event that resonates with a specific lifestyle group,Chipotle continues to engage its diverse customer base while showcasing its culinary offerings.