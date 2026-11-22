Chino Valley Unified School District adopted a policy restricting girls sports to biological females, defying Attorney General Rob Bonta and state education code protections.

The Chino Valley Unified School District board has officially voted to implement strict regulations separating girls' athletics and facilities from transgender students, directly challenging the stance of California Attorney General Rob Bonta. On Thursday, the board approved a sweeping new policy that defines eligibility for girls' sports teams and sex-segregated spaces based strictly on biological sex assigned at birth.

Board Votes to Restrict Girls Sports Access

The Chino Valley Unified School District board voted 4-1 to adopt Board Policy 5145.72 during a meeting on Thursday, November 19, 2026. This decisive vote occurred despite a formal warning letter from the California Department of Justice, which urged trustees to reject the proposal or delay the vote. Deputy Attorney General Edward Nugent signed the November 18 letter, explicitly stating that the district's proposed rules conflict with California Education Code Section 221.5(f). This state law guarantees students the right to participate in sex-segregated school programs consistent with their gender identity.

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Policy Defines Sex By Biology And Genetics

The newly adopted policy, titled Fairness in Girls' Athletics and Privacy in Sex-Based Facilities, mandates that only female students are eligible for girls' interscholastic, intramural, and club sports teams. The measure defines sex as a person's biological sex, determined by reproductive biology and genetics at birth. Under this framework, eligibility is not affected by hormone levels, puberty blockers, or other medical treatments. The policy also requires that multi-occupancy restrooms, locker rooms, changing areas, and showers on district property be designated exclusively for males or females. Students must use facilities corresponding to their sex, and overnight school trips must assign sleeping quarters according to the same classification.

Board President Rips Up Attorney General Letter

Chino Valley Unified School Board President Sonja Shaw spearheaded the proposal and made restricting transgender participation in girls' athletics a centerpiece of her conservative education agenda. Shaw aggressively defended the measure during the meeting, interrupting public speaking portions and dramatically ripping up the attorney general's office letter. She argued that federal law is supreme and stated she would never back down from protecting daughters. Shaw claimed the state's legal team was engaging in bad faith, asserting she would fight until Title IX is followed and daughters are protected regardless of state objections.

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Arguments Center On Safety And Privacy Rights

Shaw defended the restrictions as common-sense measures necessary to safeguard the privacy and safety of female students. She emphasized that the rules prevent boys from sharing girls' locker rooms, using their showers, or competing in their sports. The policy provides alternatives for students seeking additional privacy, allowing any student to request a single-user restroom, separate changing time, or other reasonable accommodations without providing a reason. It also allows students ineligible for girls' teams to try out for open or coed teams where available. The district clarified that students will not be required to undergo medical examinations to establish eligibility.

Legal Conflict Highlights Federal And State Dispute

The dispute centers on competing interpretations of federal and state law, with the district relying heavily on a recent Supreme Court decision. The board cited the June 30 ruling in The Supreme Court case, which held that Title IX permits states to restrict girls' sports to biological females without violating federal law. However, Deputy Attorney General Edward Nugent argued the ruling does not mandate such restrictions nor invalidate California's existing protections. He referenced the Ninth Circuit's 2020 decision in Parents for Privacy v. Barr, which found Title IX permits sex-segregated facilities but does not require excluding transgender students from them. Trustee Andrew Cruz cast the lone dissenting vote, having attempted to postpone consideration so incoming members could weigh in.