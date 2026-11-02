Chinese Vessels Map Undersea Cables Near Philippine EEZ

Chinese research ships conduct unauthorized cable surveys near the Philippines and Taiwan, raising alarms over critical infrastructure security and regional tensions.

The Philippine Coast Guard issued a formal statement on Sunday revealing that Chinese research vessels have been operating in waters near the Philippines, Taiwan, and Japan. These ships are reportedly surveying the routes of vital undersea internet cables without obtaining permission from the regional governments. This development highlights growing concerns regarding the security of critical global communication infrastructure in the Asia-Pacific region.

Cable Surveying Operations Near Batanes

The Chinese vessels have been observed making irregular movements, including sharp turns and zigzag patterns, which suggest they are mapping the locations of undersea cables. In February 2025, a Chinese cargo ship executing a similar erratic course over an undersea cable severed the connection by dropping and dragging its anchor. This incident underscored the vulnerability of these underwater networks to both accidental and deliberate disruption.

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A September report prepared for the U.S. Congress by the U.K.-based China Strategic Risks Institute warned that Beijing could attack undersea cables using robotics and unmanned underwater vehicles. This potential attack would likely involve collaboration between the military and the private sector. The report identifies these tactics as part of a broader strategy to target critical infrastructure in the region.

Tensions Over Batanes and EEZ Violations

One of the Chinese vessels spent several days inside the exclusive economic zone around the Batanes Islands without permission from the Philippines. The Batanes Islands are Manila's northernmost territories, located less than 100 miles from Taiwan at their closest point. China has long coveted these islands, and tensions escalated when the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences suggested at a June symposium that the Batanes should be considered part of Taiwan, and therefore subject to Beijing's rule.

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When the Philippine Coast Guard sent patrol craft to escort the privately owned Chinese vessel away, two Chinese Coast Guard ships appeared to defend it. This display of force occurred as the Chinese vessels made irregular moves off the coast of Taiwan, continuing a pattern of behavior that has persisted since 2024. The four ships have been sailing back and forth or in circles over the same waters for months.

Strategic Importance of the First Island Chain

The First Island Chain, stretching from Japan down to the Philippines and Indonesia, serves as a buffer against Chinese naval power and a nexus for trans-Pacific internet communications. The People's Liberation Army Navy has clearly recognized that defending thousands of miles of vulnerable cable would be a formidable challenge for Japan, Taiwan, the Philippines, and their American allies. A coordinated attack destroying these cables could knock out over 90 percent of the world's online communications.

Japan and the Philippines have responded by increasing their surveillance capabilities over the undersea cables. Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae identified the cables as indispensable critical infrastructure for her country and has budgeted for increased military surveillance of the cable routes. Both nations are coordinating with Taiwan on cable protection this year, while attempting not to antagonize China directly.

Diplomatic Responses and Legal Challenges

Philippine statements on gray-zone tactics refrain from criticizing China by name, instead referring broadly to South China Sea tensions. However, when Beijing became aware of Filipino-Taiwanese coordination on cable security last month, it sent a threatening reminder to Manila to strictly adhere to the One-China Principle. There is little that can be done about China's provocative cable mapping, as the U.N. Convention on the Law of the Sea contains no serious legal enforcement mechanism for stopping such activities.

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Other regional governments are unlikely to take direct action against Chinese research vessels. Beijing dismisses complaints about the activities of these privately owned ships with indifference. Despite the lack of immediate resolution, the Philippine Coast Guard may intensify coastal patrols in several regions during the Undas holiday in early November, ostensibly in the interest of public safety while monitoring these strategic waterways.