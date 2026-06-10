Chinese Tracking Device Discovered in Prime Minister's Official Car

A Chinese tracking device was found in the Prime Minister's official car, sparking fears of aggressive spying by Beijing on ministers. The device was emitting data to China through a cellular module and was found in a sealed part of the vehicle imported from China.

A Chinese tracking device was discovered in the Prime Minister's official car, sparking fears of aggressive spying by Beijing on ministers. The device was found in a sealed part of the vehicle imported from China and was emitting data to China through a cellular module .

The Prime Minister's car from 2022 was targeted, but it is not clear which of the three Tory prime ministers that year was being targeted. A senior member of the government who knows whose car it was told Mr. Parton. The part of the car containing the device was installed by the vehicle's manufacturer. The Chinese aim to get a monopoly in the manufacture of cellular modules, and they're doing pretty well at that already.

Security officials have dismantled government vehicles used by ministers and diplomats while looking for tracking devices. The Chinese dismissed the revelations as 'groundless and sheer rumour'





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Chinese Tracking Device Prime Minister's Official Car Beijing Aggressive Spying Cellular Module Vehicle Manufacturer Chinese Aim To Get A Monopoly In The Manufactu Security Officials Chinese Dismissed The Revelations As 'Groundle Prime Minister's Car Tory Prime Ministers Metropolitan Police Scotland Yard Downing Street Cabinet Office

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