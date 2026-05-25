Chinese star Dylan Wang's new sci-fi hit movie receives Netflix streaming release date

Chinese actor Dylan Wang's upcoming sci-fi film has received a Netflix streaming release date. The movie is directed by Han Yan. It is unknown if the film has a plot yet.

movie is now finally available for streaming on Prime Video. In the film, DiCaprio played a former revolutionary who must do everything he can to find his missing teen daughter.

The ensemble cast also included Chase Infiniti, Teyana Taylor, Sean Penn, Regina Hall, Benicio del Toro, Alana Haim, Wood Harris, Tony Goldwyn, and more.

"In the film, Bob is a washed-up revolutionary who lives in a state of stoned paranoia, surviving off-grid with his spirited and self-reliant daughter, Willa. When his evil nemesis resurfaces, and Willa goes missing, the former radical scrambles to find her as both father and daughter battle the consequences of their pasts," reads the official synopsis. One Battle After Another was written and directed by Paul Thomas Anderson.

During its theatrical run, the movie grossed around $230 million at the box office worldwide. It also bagged six awards out of 13 Oscar nominations, including Best Director, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Picture. It was produced by Anderson, Sara Murphy, and Adam Somner, with Pete Chiapetta, Andrew Lary, Anthony Tittanegro, and Will Weiske serving as executive producers. The creative team consisted of director of photography Michael Bauman, editor Andy Jurgensen, and composer Jonny Greenwood





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Dylan Wang Sci-Fi Netflix Streaming Chinese Actor Movie Has Received A Netflix Streaming Release Director Han Yan

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