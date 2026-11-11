Chinese Spy Linked to Nvidia CEO Sparks Global Concerns

Nvidia's Jensen Huang admits to affair with alleged Chinese spy, raising questions about US national security and China's influence in the global high-tech industry.

The alleged Chinese spy, Alice Huang, linked to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has sparked global concerns about US national security and China's influence in the high-tech industry. Her alleged affair with Huawei, if confirmed, could have compromised sensitive chip export controls from the US to China.

Nvidia's Critical Role in US Tech Industry

Nvidia is a pivotal company for the US, and its CEO has pushed policymakers not to crimp exports to China in particular, to the extent of losing a lot of friends in D.C.

Also read Nvidia Stock Plunges as CEO Jensen Huang Admits Affair with Alleged Chinese Spy

The company's chips are essential for AI and data centers, and highly sensitive chip export controls from America to China have been weakened.

US Congressional Hearing Scheduled

A first congressional hearing is set up for November 18, the day after Nvidia reports its annual earnings.

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Questions will be fast and furious, including how much did Mr. Huang know, and how badly has the US been compromised in one of its key assets in geopolitical competition with China.

What Remains Unexplained

The word 'asset' in the MSS's world can describe an intelligence officer working under business cover, a willing recruit taking orders, or someone drawn in after a relationship has already begun.

Which of those Alice Huang may have been determines who directed her, from when, and what she was in a position to learn.

Chinese Communist Party's Intelligence Lineage

The Chinese Communist Party's intelligence lineage predates the People's Republic.

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Espionage of all kinds was vital to overthrowing the ruling Nationalists and seizing power in a revolution in 1949.

MSS's Global Influence and Mission

The MSS is a key player in China's global intelligence efforts.

Since late 2022, the ministry has been led by Chen Yixin, a longtime aide to Chinese President Xi Jinping from his years in Zhejiang province.