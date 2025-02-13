Chinese Spy Balloon Carried Tech from at Least 5 US Companies

A Chinese spy balloon that traversed the US before being shot down off the coast of South Carolina in 2023 contained technology from at least five American companies. The recovered equipment included a satellite communication module, sensors, and other sophisticated surveillance devices. The FBI declined to comment on the report.

A Chinese spy balloon that traversed the U.S. before being shot down off the South Carolina coast in 2023 contained technology originating from at least five American companies, according to a report released on Monday. The recovered equipment included a satellite communication module, sensors, and other sophisticated surveillance devices, some of which were stored in a foam cooler, Newsweek reported, citing two sources with direct knowledge of a U.S. military technical analysis.

The FBI declined to comment on the report when contacted by Fox News Digital. The Chinese spy balloon journeyed from Alaska to the East Coast, where it was intercepted and destroyed by the military over the Atlantic Ocean on February 4, 2023. \Beijing maintained that the balloon was a weather balloon, although an investigation by U.S. intelligence agencies concluded that it was used for espionage. Information allegedly gathered by the spy balloon is not believed to have been successfully transmitted to Beijing. The discovery of U.S.-manufactured technology within the balloon raises concerns about commercially available equipment that could be sold to, or potentially resold to, America's adversaries. The sources, who spoke to the outlet on condition of anonymity, revealed that a short burst messaging module known as the Iridium 9602 was among the recovered technological components. This device is manufactured by Iridium, a Virginia-based global satellite communications provider. Jordan Hassim, Iridium's executive director for communications, stated to the outlet that the company does not condone the use of its radios or modules 'being used in ways they shouldn’t be.' Hassim emphasized, 'There's no way for us to know what the use is of a specific module. For us, it could be a whale wearing a tag tracking it, it could be a polar bear, an explorer hiking a mountain.' If the company were to learn that one of its devices was being misused, Hassim stated that it would immediately collaborate with partners like the U.S. government to disable it. The sources indicated that the four other U.S. companies whose parts were identified in the balloon were Texas Instruments, Omega Engineering, Amphenol All Sensors Corp., and Onsemi. Equipment from STMicroelectronics of Switzerland was also recovered and identified





