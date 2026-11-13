Chinese Snooker Prodigy Wu Yiren Uses Platform Shoes to Compete at Regulation Height

Seven-year-old Wu Yiren wears eight-inch foam platform shoes to reach regulation snooker tables. The viral video from Bangkok highlights a unique adaptation in junior sports. Category must be Sports. Keywords include Wu Yiren, Snooker, Thailand.

Wu Yiren, a seven-year-old snooker prodigy from China, has captured global attention by using specially crafted footwear to compete on regulation-size tables. The young player, who appeared in a viral video filmed in Thailand, wore shoes featuring an eight-inch foam platform to bridge the height gap between his small stature and the standard table dimensions.

This innovative solution has added approximately 20 centimeters to his height, allowing him to line up shots with the same mechanics as adult professionals.

Height Adjustment via Modified Footwear

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Wu Yiren demonstrated his skills while dressed in a sharp white shirt and grey waistcoat, standing out against the green baize of the snooker table. The size of his footwear became immediately apparent as he moved around the table, revealing that the eight-inch platforms were custom-made by his parents to support his participation in the sport. These modified shoes function almost like built-in stilts, providing the necessary elevation for the seven-year-old to comfortably reach the top cushion of the table without straining.

The viral clip shows Wu Yiren potting balls with evident ease, leaving fans and viewers shocked by his technical proficiency despite his age and unusual footwear. He was participating in a tournament in Bangkok at the time of the recording, where his unique approach to competing drew significant crowds. The visual impact of the oversized shoes contrasted sharply with his focused demeanor, highlighting the dedication of his family to nurture his talent.

Stakeholder Views and Snooker Regulations

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While the modification serves a practical purpose, it exists within the context of strict snooker dress codes. The sport mandates standard player attire, which includes a shirt, a bow or neck tie, a waistcoat, smart trousers, and specific formal shoes or loafers. Sneakers or sports shoes are generally not permitted, and socks must match the player's suit. However, Wu Yiren's case represents a unique exception driven by necessity rather than a desire to bypass rules for comfort.

This is not the first instance of regulatory dispensation regarding footwear in professional snooker. In September, legendary player Jimmy White was granted special permission by the sport's governing body to wear slippers during a Scottish Open qualifying match. White received this allowance while nursing an ankle injury, setting a precedent that physical health or necessity can override strict uniform codes. The snooker community has thus seen flexibility in enforcement when player well-being is at stake. Real-World Impact and Future Prospects

The widespread visibility of Wu Yiren's story has sparked discussions about accessibility and adaptation in junior sports. With his modified shoes, the seven-year-old is now positioned to potentially compete against higher-level opponents. Observers speculate that he may one day take on snooker legends such as Ronnie O'Sullivan and Kyren Wilson at future tournaments if he continues to develop his skills at this pace.

For now, Wu Yiren remains a symbol of ingenuity in the world of cue sports. His ability to navigate regulation tables despite his physical limitations demonstrates the lengths to which families and athletes will go to pursue excellence. As the video continues to circulate, it highlights the universal appeal of snooker while showcasing the personal sacrifices and creative solutions required to compete at the highest levels from a young age. The incident serves as a testament to the growing global reach of the sport beyond its traditional British strongholds.