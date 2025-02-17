Chinese Scientists Develop Ultra-Thin Optical Fiber for Advanced Brain Imaging and Communication

A team of Chinese scientists has developed an ultra-thin optical fiber with the potential to revolutionize brain imaging and communication. This fiber, powered by an optical neural network, can transmit data at a rate tens of thousands of times faster than conventional fibers. This breakthrough could lead to real-time visualization of brain nerve cells, aiding in faster and more accurate disease diagnosis. Additionally, the fiber has applications in high-speed internet, quantum computing, and micro-photonic devices.

Scientists in China have made a groundbreaking discovery with the development of a novel ultra-thin optical fiber capable of revolutionizing brain imaging and propelling high-speed communication to new heights. This fiber, powered by an optical neural network, boasts the remarkable ability to transmit data at a rate tens of thousands of times faster than conventional single-mode fibers.

This transformative technology holds immense promise for real-time visualization of brain nerve cells, empowering doctors to diagnose diseases with unprecedented accuracy and efficiency. Beyond its medical applications, this ultra-thin fiber paves the way for a myriad of advancements, including faster internet connections, quantum computing, and micro-photonic devices. The research, a collaborative effort between teams from the University of Shanghai for Science and Technology, Southeast University in Nanjing, and the University of Technology Sydney, marks a significant leap forward in optical fiber technology.Optical fibers, composed of thin strands of plastic or glass, transmit data as pulses of light at incredible speeds. There are two primary types: single-mode and multimode fibers. Single-mode fibers, employed for long-distance communication, transmit only one light signal at a time, typically originating from a laser. Multimode fibers, characterized by a wider core, allow multiple light signals from LEDs to travel simultaneously. However, these signals can scatter off the fiber's edges, potentially corrupting the data. Scientists have devised methods to mitigate this issue, such as using artificial neural networks or spatial light modulators, but these approaches are often time-consuming and energy-intensive. Furthermore, they necessitate the conversion of light signals into electrical signals for processing, which inevitably introduces delays.To address these limitations, researchers ingeniously integrated minuscule diffractive neural networks, approximately the size of a grain of salt, to the ends of ultra-thin multimode fibers. These networks possess the remarkable capability to read and process light signals in real-time, eliminating the need for complex computational power. The research team is currently conducting trials of this super-thin fiber at a hospital on Hainan Island, exploring its potential for medical applications.





