Chinese scientists create diamond composite 5x tougher than natural diamond with carbon nanotubes

Researchers at the Chinese Academy of Sciences and Beihang University developed a new diamond composite using carbon nanotubes, achieving five times greater fracture toughness than natural diamond while retaining its extreme hardness. This material, detailed in Nature Synthesis, overcomes the brittleness of traditional diamonds by reinforcing diamond powder with a 3D network of multi-walled carbon nanotubes. The innovation promises revolutionary applications in superhard tools and impact-resistant armor.

Scientists at the Chinese Academy of Sciences' Institute of Physics and Beihang University have successfully engineered a diamond composite that is approximately five times tougher than single-crystal diamond. This major materials science breakthrough was published in July in the journal Nature Synthesis by a collaborative team of Chinese researchers and laboratories. The new material retains the extreme hardness of natural diamond while significantly improving its resistance to fracture, solving a long-standing challenge in the field.

Most previous attempts to improve diamond toughness focused on altering the internal atomic structure of the diamond itself, often sacrificing hardness in the process. This new study took a different approach by reinforcing existing diamond powder with multi-walled carbon nanotubes rather than creating a completely new crystalline form. The research team filled the microscopic gaps between diamond grains with these nanotubes, which are remarkably thin, measuring only about one-ten-thousandth the width of a human hair.

Also read Scientists Separated Psilocybin's Brain Benefits From Its Hallucinogenic Trip

The manufacturing process involved heating the diamond and nanotube mixture to 2,000 degrees Celsius under immense pressure of 15 GPa. This intense thermal and mechanical treatment caused the carbon nanotubes to bond with the diamond grains at the atomic level. The result is a unique 3D network of nanotubes running continuously throughout the composite material, creating a cohesive structure that bridges the natural weak points in diamond crystals.

Testing revealed that the diamond composite maintains a hardness of approximately 91.6 GPa, placing it firmly in the same range as standard single-crystal diamond. The key improvement lies in its average fracture toughness, which measured 31.9 MPa·m½. This value is roughly five times higher than that of natural diamond, which typically ranges between 2 to 3 MPa·m½ due to its perfect cleavage planes that allow it to split easily under impact.

Advertisement

The nanotubes provide this enhanced toughness by acting as bridges across any developing cracks. When a crack forms, the nanotubes push it in different directions and hold the two sides together, dissipating the energy that would otherwise cause catastrophic failure. This mechanism makes the composite significantly more durable than tungsten alloys, which the team tested at only 25.6 MPa·m½. Tungsten is commonly used in high-stress applications, such as the divertor for the ITER fusion project, because of its high melting point.

Diamond has long been rated a 10 on the Mohs scale of scratch resistance, the highest possible score. However, this scale does not measure toughness, and natural diamonds have perfect cleavage in four directions. A steel hammer cannot scratch a diamond but can shatter it completely if the blow aligns with these weak structural planes. The new composite overcomes this brittleness by ensuring that even if a crack initiates, it is arrested and redirected by the nanotube network before it can propagate.

While hexagonal diamond created previously by China is slightly harder than cubic diamond, the difference is marginal. The true innovation here is the combination of maximum hardness with vastly improved fracture resistance. The researchers have identified next-generation superhard tools and impact-resistant materials as the primary applications for this composite. This development could revolutionize industries ranging from manufacturing to defense by providing materials that are both scratch-proof and break-proof.